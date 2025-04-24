Alison Wonderland Premiering 'Get Started' Video Tonight

(Casablanca) Alison Wonderland ignites 2025 with the release of her blistering new single "Get Started". The track serves as the first glimpse into her highly anticipated album slated for release in fall 2025.
"Get Started" showcases Wonderland at her most fearless - a masterclass in tension and release featuring dizzying vocals layered over crushing synths and kick drums that solidify her reputation as a boundary-pushing force in electronic music.
Recorded in Los Angeles, the track demonstrates Wonderland's continued evolution as both an artist and producer. In addition to the single, tonight (8PM ET) Wonderland will premiere the official music video for "Get Started," directed by award winning filmmaker Connor Pritchard. Watch the video below (once available)
Alison Wonderland Release Loner The Remixes EP
