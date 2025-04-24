(SSML) Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) revealed the latest additions to the superstar performance lineup set to take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards Presented by Carnival Cruise Line, including three former ACM Entertainer of the Year winners and three 2025 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees.
Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.
The monumental show will be expanded to two and a half hours and celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including:
Alan Jackson (21)
Brooks & Dunn (33)
Chris Stapleton (20)
Clint Black (7)
Cody Johnson
Kelsea Ballerini (2)
LeAnn Rimes (4)
Miranda Lambert (38)
Rascal Flatts (13)
Wynonna Judd (10)
**ACM Award count for each artist included in parentheses above
As previously announced, the lineup of performances will also feature Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.
Brooks & Dunn and Lorrie Morgan Reflect On Hosting ACM Awards
Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards
Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination
Lainey Wilson Receives 7 ACM Awards Nominations
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger- Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction- Pink Floyd- more
Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert & More to Perform at the 60th ACM Awards- Watch Russell Dickerson Rock 'Happen To Me (From Nashville)'- The Wood Brothers- more
George Michael Nominated For Ivor Novello Award- Davido Launching 5IVE Alive North American Tour- HAIM Announce New Album 'I Quit'- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency
Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr
Grateful Dead To Release Their Very First Greatest Hits Album
Wednesday 13 Recruits Taime Downe For 'No Apologies'
The Speaker Wars Share 'It Ain't Easy' Video
Fishbone Unleash 'Last Call In America' Video
Slaughter To Prevail Recruit UFC Star Fro 'Russian Grizzly In America' Video
Singled Out: Sasha Dawe's Because We Forgot