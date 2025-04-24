Country Stars Pay Tribute To Beloved 'Hee Haw' and Gospel Music Star Lulu Roman

(2911) With heavy hearts, we mourn the sudden passing of Louise "Lulu" Roman, an extraordinary country and gospel music artist, comedian, and beloved star of the legendary television show Hee Haw. Lulu, aged 78, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of April 23, 2025, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of music, humor, and unwavering faith that resonated with fans across the globe.

Friends and colleagues share their fond memories of the star: "So sorry to hear of Lulu Roman passing. I loved her joyful attitude! She always lifted everyone up and her voice will live on forever in the country music community. She was a legend in our industry and will be missed!" - Lee Greenwood

"I am saddened that Lulu Roman has passed. I have known Lulu since the beginning of my career and she has been a special friend ever since. It's hard to say goodbyes. I will miss my old friend." - Crystal Gayle

"Lulu Roman was a dear friend of 40 years and she will always be remembered as one who made people laugh and smile. What better tribute is there? I talked to her a few days ago. We shared one last laugh and I told her that I loved her. I will really miss her. May God bless her soul." - T. Graham Brown

"Lulu has been a part of my life for the past 56 years, from the day we first met at WLAC in May, 1969, for the first taping of 'Hee Haw.' From that moment we have shared laughter and tears, raised children, lost too many friends, wrapped each other in consolation and relished the amazing friendship and family 'Hee Haw' gave us. It is not easy to say goodbye, even knowing she's in a far better place, within a circle of unending love and joy. I will miss her and will cherish every sweet, silly glorious memory of times spent together." - Cathy Baker

"We were as different as night & day. Working together since 1972 we were the original Hee Haw Honeys and the original Kornfield Friends. Yet we would often squabble and then makeup by saying "I love you Lu and she would say "I love you too Sugar." Lulu was a gift in my life. She played my mother twice and yet she was just 3 years older than me. We were Gossipy Girls and now Lulu is my angel in heaven. I thank God for her time here on earth and I know we will all see her again in that big Kornfield in the sky someday. She will sing us home. Lulu, I will always love you." - Misty Rowe

"Lulu was my friend for 50+ years .....one of the most genuine and caring people i have ever known.... she was generous to a fault, and her talent was beyond description. To say I will miss her doesn't even begin to describe the loss." - Diana Goodman

"Lulu Roman's talent knew no bounds. I was honored to perform with her on 'Hee Haw,' as well as in many stage shows, but more than a cast mate, Lulu was my big sister. For twenty-six years of deep love and loyalty, whether crying tears of sorrow or joy, we were there for each other - always. While the whole world mourns an icon, I mourn the best big sister anyone ever had." - Victoria Hallman

"Lulu was such an amazing friend of mine. I loved her dearly and had great times with her. I will miss her so much." - Nancy Jones

"Lulu Roman was always so friendly with everyone. Even though she was a comedian, she had a deep faith and strength in life. What you saw was who she was. She was the same person on stage as she was off stage. I've known her for so many years and her beautiful spirit will always live on." - William Lee Golden, The Oak Ridge Boys

"I have known Lulu Roman for many years and she was always such a sweet lady to be around. Her humor and kindness will live on forever and her voice was like no other. We love you Lulu." - Leona Williams

"Lulu was a national treasure! Like so many, she was in my living room every Saturday night growing up.. dinner time worked around when 'Hee Haw' came on the tv at our house. But, God was so kind to have brought my path into Lulu's path. She was such an encourager and dear friend to me. I admired her talents.. her warm and rich vocals.. her wit was off the charts...She could hold court like no other when she told her stories... colorful and honest... Her faith in her Savior was the story she most wanted to share.. and she did! Her life wasn't easy.. tragic in so many ways... so much loss.. But, she never saw herself as a victim.. because of what Christ did for her she was VICTORIOUS!! I loved Lulu and she loved me." - Linda Davis- friend/sister in Christ

"Worked with Lulu many, many times over the years and she always a lot of fun, funny and extremely talented and we will all miss her." - David Frizzell

"My wife Wendy and me are sad to her of the passing of our good friend Lulu Roman, we were introduced to her by a good friend Kim Tygart years ago and she immediately made us feel like old friends, we loved her and will miss her sweet spirit. RIP Lulu." - Les Taylor of Exile

"I first met Lulu when I played piano on 'Hee Haw,' so I guess our friendship goes back 45 years...and during those years, whenever I'd see her, she made me feel special. But that was one of her many gifts; she made everyone feel special. Most of America knew her as a comedian, but I also knew her as a great singer. As I am writing, I am listening to Lu sing the American classic "At Last," and I can't help but think my friend is now home AT LAST." - Tim Atwood

"Most people will recognize Lulu Roman as a comedian on the hit show 'HEE HAW.' Others may have known her as an author. But, if you ever heard her sing, she could bring the rafters down. I knew Lulu as a friend, always bringing a big hug and a smile. Lulu proved to the world that one can overcome many challenges if you never give up. She had a beautiful, loving soul. Rest in peace in the arms of JESUS, my friend." - Duane Allen, The Oak Ridge Boys

"My first introduction to Lulu Roman was like most - TV! Her character big, bold, and so funny; just like the true personality of the real person she was. An amazing blessing is getting to know famous characters/artists on a personal level - calling them friends. Lulu was the dearest of people and I am honored that I had the opportunity to call her friend.

Talented, friendly, loving and more describes Lulu Roman. This lady will be missed beyond measure. We love you Lulu. Rest in Sweet Peace." - Rhonda Vincent

"We are so sad hearing the news of Lulu's passing. She was one of those rare individuals that when meeting her the first time you felt like you had known her forever. Being in her presence always brought smiles to our faces. R.I.P." - T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang

"Lulu Roman was a sweet soul and a good friend. I always loved being around her as she brought the laughs like no one else could. She never knew a stranger and we are all better to have known her. Love you, Lulu!" - Margie Singleton

"I'm absolutely in shock over hearing of Miss Lulu's passing. We became friends on a mission trip to Guatemala back in 2010. She was truly one of a kind. My world is a little less bright today because of her absence but I rejoice with the angels in Heaven as they welcome her home." - Buddy Jewell

"I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Lulu on several theatre shows way back in the '80s. She could light up any room and an audience. Thanks for the memories Lulu. RIP." - Terry McBride

"Her infectious laughter and warm-hearted nature touched everyone around her. As delightful as she was humorous, we were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of 'Hee Haw' star, Lulu Roman. We can only imagine you up in Heaven, sharing a hilarious story and bringing smiles to God and the angels. Heaven salutes Lulu Roman, an angel that's making Heaven a whole lot sweeter. SALUTE." - Darin and Brooke Aldridge

"I am heart broken. Lulu was one of the most gifted and most importantly, one of the sweetest and most caring entertainers I've ever met. The world will miss her, but I will cherish the friendship more than ever. The angel band just received an incredible new voice!" - Billy Yates

"Lulu Roman was a great entertainer who had a long, successful run. She will be missed." - Lacy J. Dalton

"I always loved watching Memaw with Lulu on 'Hee Haw.' I have been blessed to be in her presence many times in the last few years and she felt like home to me. She will be missed. Her light was both bright and sweet with all that magical comedic timing." - Tayla Lynn

"I met Lulu in my hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee several years back and loved getting to hear her stories and adventures from over the years. We sure hate to hear of her passing." - Kody Norris

"I am saddened to hear about the loss of LuLu Roman. I had the opportunity of meeting her at the Opry a few years back and she always knew how to light up a room. She will be dearly missed..." - Makenzie Phipps

"With a voice as warm as her spirit, LuLu Roman brought laughter and joy to so many around her. Overcoming trials and keeping her faith no matter what is one of the many reasons I loved and admired her. Her memory will continue to sing in our hearts." - Billie Jo Jones

"We are saddened by the passing of Lulu Roman, a beloved figure in country music and television. Her legacy of laughter, resilience, and faith will not be forgotten." - Josie Sal

"Lulu Roman was the epitome of an entertainer. She was funny, charismatic and a brilliant vocalist. I enjoyed working with her on stage, but being with her on a personal level was even more fulfilling. Her faith was strong and I look forward to seeing her in Heaven." - Pretty Miss Norma Jean

"Lulu Roman came into our house every week as I was growing up through 'Hee Haw.' I felt as if I knew her even before meeting her. Having the opportunity to work with Lulu and befriending her became one of my greatest blessings." - Tracy Pitcox, Heart of Texas Records

"Lulu was as authentic as any person I've ever met which made her a brilliant comedian and actress. The best kept secret was her amazing voice and her love for gospel music. When she sang, she could rattle the gates of heaven. I'm gonna miss you Lu!" - Billy Dean, Singer/Songwriter

Born on May 6, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, Lulu Roman overcame a challenging childhood to become one of the most recognizable and cherished figures in entertainment. Her journey began in an orphanage, where her resilience and spirit shone through, paving the way for a career that would inspire millions. Lulu's big break came when she joined the cast of Hee Haw in 1969, where her comedic timing, infectious laughter, and powerful singing voice made her a fan favorite. Her performances, often alongside country music legends like Roy Clark and Buck Owens, brought joy to households every week and solidified her place in television history.

Beyond her work on Hee Haw, Lulu was a trailblazer in gospel music. Her soulful voice and heartfelt performances earned her a Grammy nomination and multiple Dove Awards, including accolades from the Gospel Music Association. Albums such as You Were There and Take Me There showcased her ability to blend faith, hope, and personal testimony into music that uplifted and inspired. Lulu's openness about her struggles and her journey to faith made her a beacon of hope for those facing their own challenges, and her concerts were often described as spiritual experiences filled with warmth and connection.

Lulu's life was defined not only by her professional achievements but also by her deep love for her family. Lulu was preceded in death by her son, Justin Collin Roman, who passed away on October 29, 2017, a loss that profoundly shaped her perspective and deepened her faith. Lulu's devotion to her sons was unwavering, and she often spoke of them as her greatest blessings. Her family, friends, and fans will forever cherish the memories of her boundless kindness, quick wit, and generous spirit.

In addition to her contributions to music and television, Lulu was a passionate advocate for several charitable causes. She supported organizations focused on children's welfare, heart health, and addiction recovery, reflecting her own journey of overcoming personal hardships. Her testimony of transformation and redemption inspired countless individuals to find hope and purpose in their lives.

Lulu Roman's legacy is one of laughter, love, and faith. Her voice, both in song and in spirit, will continue to echo in the hearts of those who knew her and the millions who adored her. While her sudden departure leaves a void, her light will shine on through her music, her laughter, and the countless lives she touched.

