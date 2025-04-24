Davido Launching 5IVE Alive North American Tour

(Orienteer) Following last week's release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album 5IVE, global Afrobeats icon Davido announces his headline North American tour 5IVE Alive just days after releasing the music video for album highlight "Offa Me" feat. Victoria Monet earlier this week. The 12-city arena tour kicks off July 11 in Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum, with a special additional date in November at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Artist Presale begins Wednesday, April 30th, at 10am local time, with all tickets going on sale to the public Friday, May 2nd, at 10am local time.

5IVE is a culturally fluid album that explores a range of sounds, from high-energy Afrobeats to smooth R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall. Davido continues to push creative boundaries, tapping into his global appeal while staying true to his African roots. The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Musa Keys, Becky G, Omah Lay, Odumodublvck, Shenseea, Tayc, Dadju, YG Marley, and more. The 17-track project is an electrifying fusion of sounds, featuring some of the biggest names in music and culture, cementing Davido's reputation as one of the most influential and multi-faceted artists of his generation.

Speaking on the album, Davido went on to share "This '5ive' album? Man, it means everything to me. It's more than just a number - it's a statement of where I stand, five albums in. Getting to work with artists that I love and respect from all over the world on this project was a blessing. Different sounds, different cultures, but one vibe! This one right here shows my growth, my journey, and where I am now in my life and my artistry."

Upcoming Live Dates

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

7/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

7/16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/19 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

7/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

7/26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/27 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

7/31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/1 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

8/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

8/5 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Related Stories

Davido And Victoria Monet Share 'Offa Me' Video

Davido Releases New Album '5ive'

Neil Giraldo Talks Pat Benatar, Jesse's Girl And More

News > Davido