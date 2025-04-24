Emily Ann Roberts Shares Fun 'Scratching Out a Living' Video

(117) Country music standout Emily Ann Roberts showcases both her vocal power and fun on-screen presence in the brand new music video for "Scratching Out a Living." Taking on the role of a hardworking wife and mother of two, Roberts brings the everyday hustle to life with heart, humor, and authenticity.

In the video, Emily Ann portrays the nonstop life of a working parent with household messes, job stress, and a never-ending to-do list with a wink and a smile. Roberts' down-to-earth energy and authenticity shine through, making the video both relatable and entertaining. Featuring a guest appearance from the song's producer, multi-Hall of Fame member and 10x CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, the video blends humor and resilience, showing the struggles and triumphs of making it all work.

"From the day I wrote this song I pictured the video. Mac McAnally produced this song so it was only fitting for him to make a cameo as my disappointed boss. He played the role perfectly! My husband sported a wig & died his beard, and my niece and nephew played our children so this video will always hold a special (and hilarious) place in my heart. I wanted it to feel hectic and include all the scenarios that a working woman finds herself in throughout the day. Leah Steiger brought the vision to life and I hope folks relate to it!" said Emily Ann.

Directed with a perfect blend of humor and cinematic style, the video brings both laughter and inspiration to viewers, showing that even in life's busiest, messiest moments, there's always room for joy.

