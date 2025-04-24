Fishbone Unleash 'Last Call In America' Video

(IMM) Iconic punk-ska-funk pioneers Fishbone are set to release their latest single and music video, "Last Call in America," which was co-written by original members Christopher Dowd and Walter "Dirty Walt" Kibby and features the godfather of funk, George Clinton, out on April 25.

The track serves as the second single from their forthcoming album Stockholm Syndrome, due out on June 27. With their signature fusion of infectious grooves and razor-sharp social commentary, Fishbone delivers a timely and urgent anthem that speaks to the fractured state of the nation. Stream it here: Last Call in America.

"Last Call in America" is a groove-filled wake-up call that tackles themes of economic disparity, social unrest, and the never-ending cycles of injustice that plague the country. With frontman Angelo Moore leading the charge, the track explodes with energy as he belts out piercing observations on price gouging, inflation, and systemic dysfunction, channeling the raw spirit of Fishbone's four-decade legacy of activism through music.

Christopher Dowd shares, "The song comes out swinging, with Angelo singing from the top of the song 'price gouging and rising inflation' as George Clinton exclaims, '5 dollars for gasoline!' This song is a warning call to humanity to recognize the inflection point that is tearing the soul of this country and world apart."

The accompanying music video brings the song's message to life with striking imagery, blending archival footage with the band's electrifying performance. It captures the chaos, resilience, and rebellion that define both the song and the current state of America.

As the band gears up for the release of Stockholm Syndrome, they remain as vital and uncompromising as ever and ready to take their message on the road. They will be on tour in Europe this May, on Less Than Jake's Summer Circus in the US this summer, as well as performances at the Long Beach and D.C. stops of Vans Warped Tour 2025.

