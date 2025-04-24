.

George Michael Nominated For Ivor Novello Award

04-24-2025
(HR) Legendary singer-songwriter George Michael has been nominated for the prestigious Ivor Novello Award in the 'Most Performed Work' category recognizing his enduring contribution as the songwriter of WHAM!'s beloved holiday classic "Last Christmas." Written, arranged and produced by George at the age of 21, the track continues to resonate across generations and cultures, making its mark as one of the most played songs of the holiday season.

This year's nomination follows a landmark year for "Last Christmas," which reached No.1 on the UK Singles Chart on Christmas Day for the second consecutive year and achieved its highest ever position on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.3. The song also achieved its highest-ever placements on both the Billboard Streaming Songs chart and Digital Song Sales chart.

George Michael remains the only individual songwriter in history to receive the prestigious Ivor Novello "Songwriter of the Year" award three times, in 1985, 1989, and 1997. In 1985, at just 21 years old, he became the youngest recipient of an Ivor Novello Award.

George Michael has won six Ivor Novello Awards and has now received thirteen nominations. This marks his first Ivor Novello nomination in two decades.

