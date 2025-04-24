HAIM Announce New Album 'I Quit'

(BT PR) Rock trio HAIM have announced a June 20th official release date for I quit, their highly anticipated fourth studio album on Columbia Records. The siblings have been teasing the announcement online and confirmed the release on stage earlier this week at a set of surprise shows in Los Angeles at The Bellwether.

The 15-track album was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim and radiates the raw energy of seasoned performers whose deep reverence for classic rock shapes songs that are built for live performance. The album cover art was shot by longtime creative collaborator and friend Paul Thomas Anderson.

HAIM have also released new single "Down to be wrong," a confident ode to self-preservation and prioritizing yourself. "Don't need you to understand, don't know if you can," is the song's final message, defiantly ending with "Red Lights are up ahead, but I keep walking." The video for "Down to be wrong" was directed by Bradley and Pablo (Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Rosalia) and features heartthrob Logan Lerman. "Down to be wrong" video will be released tomorrow at 8am PST.

"Down to be wrong" follows previously released album tracks "Relationships" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out," which were both met with critical praise. Pitchfork noted "what's that sound? Is it the first song of the summer?" while Vulture raved, "Haim is back... they're not taking anything too seriously except for the quality of what they put out into the world," and Stereogum hailed it as, "a return to the sleek genre-hybrid sounds of classic Haim." Upon the release of "Everybody's trying to figure me out," V Magazine aptly recognized its heavier guitar influence, noting, "The rock-inspired track acts as a contrast to the tongue-in-cheek confidence displayed on 'Relationships,' showcasing a contemplative exploration about feeling misunderstood," and Rolling Stone proclaimed, "it's sure to invoke the golden-hued liberation of summer." HAIM will play their first festival set of 2025 on Sunday April 27th at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, as well as Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on June 6 and Portugal on June 14.

I quit is the first new album since the band's 2020 album Women In Music, Pt. III, which earned them a Brit Award for International Group. Women In Music, Pt. III received two GRAMMY Award nominations, including the prestigious "Album of the Year" recognition. With this nomination, HAIM became the first all-female rock group to be included in the GRAMMY's top category. Women In Music, Pt. III debuted #1 on the U.S. Album Sales chart, as well as the Rock and Alternative charts and entered at #1 on the UK Album chart.

