Jessie Murph to Headline UPROXX's 'Sparkling Sessions 2.0' Stagecoach Party

(PR) UPROXX Studios and Sparkling Ice have announced the next installment of 'Sparkling Sessions' will take place during this year's Stagecoach Festival and feature a headlining performance by rising country-pop star Jessie Murph. Taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM PT at a Private Estate 2 Miles from Stagecoach, 'Sparkling Sessions 2.0' will offer festival-goers an exclusive desert getaway, with custom Sparkling Ice cocktails, Mexican food trucks, games, VIP experiences, swag, and DJ sets by Le Chev and Politik.
Building on the success of previous 'Sparkling Sessions' events at major festivals - including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits - this latest installment promises an unforgettable experience just two miles from the Stagecoach Festival grounds. Part intimate concert series and part custom cocktail-infused dance party, the 'Sparkling Sessions' series has provided intimate fan experiences with artists such as Pink Sweat$, Teyana Taylor, Justine Skye, Zack Fox, THEBROSFRESH, and Dasha, bringing a shot of flavor and an undeniable energy to some of the biggest cultural celebrations.
The event is free to attend, but space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first-served basis. Guests must RSVP here to secure their spot and receive location details.
