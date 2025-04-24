Kathryn Shipley Celebrates Holy Week Country Style

(PN) Country & faith-based singer songwriter Kathryn Shipley releases her EP Lead My Life today on all digital streaming platforms. Kathryn Shipley's EP Lead My Life is more than a reflection of her love for country music - it's a heartfelt testament to her unwavering faith.

With three deeply personal tracks - "We Are Called," "There on The Cross" (featuring Big Shane Thornton), and the title song "Lead My Life" - this EP captures the core of Shipley's artistic journey. Each song represents her spiritual strength, her experiences in the music industry, and her victory over colorectal cancer in 2024. Her resilience and belief in divine purpose shine through every lyric, especially in the award-winning "We Are Called," which earned Gospel Song of the Year at the 2024 Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Known professionally as KShip, Kathryn Shipley has built her career on uplifting others through faith and authenticity. A rising voice in country and contemporary Christian music, she was selected for the inaugural class of Color Me Country in 2021 - a milestone that reflects her commitment to representation and inclusion in the industry.

Her list of accolades continues to grow: nine Josie Music Awards, a 2023 Hollywood Media Award, multiple ICMA (International Christian Music Association) nominations, a 2024 World Entertainment Award, and several Global Music Awards. Her powerful collaboration with indie artists from across the U.S. and around the world, "Spread Hope Send Love," reached No. 1 on iTunes as part of The Power of One Movement - a global initiative rooted in hope and unity.

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Shipley remained a beacon of strength. Now officially NED (No Evidence of Disease), she closed out the year with one of the most award-winning chapters of her career since her debut in 2017.

A proud Missouri native, Kathryn raised her children at home while expanding her music career far beyond state lines. Her ability to transcend genre with her vocal power and storytelling has earned her features on Apple Music, CMT, the Academy of Country Music, Women of Country, and more. She's also a sought-after speaker for causes including colorectal cancer awareness, mental health, substance abuse recovery, and veterans' support.

As Kathryn Shipley continues to evolve both in the U.S. and internationally, she remains dedicated to her craft and calling. With every song and every stage, she's not only contributing to the music scene - she's leading it with purpose, power, and grace.

You can listen to the EP here.

