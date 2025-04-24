New Kids On The Block Launch 'Step By Step To Sleep' Ahead Of Vegas Residency

(fcc) Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block kick off the countdown to their highly anticipated debut Las Vegas residency, "THE RIGHT STUFF," in celebration of this year's annual New Kids On The Block Day.

The honorary NKOTB Day has been celebrated annually since April 24, 1989, when it was officially declared a holiday by former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis. Fans are encouraged to celebrate NKOTB Day on social media by sharing their favorite Blockhead memories and posting their favorite NKOTB moments on social media.

"THE RIGHT STUFF" Las Vegas Residency will launch at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20, 2025, for a run of 24 incredible shows through February 2026.

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

The NKOTB are deep into the creative process of bringing their first ever residency to the state-of-the-art Dolby Live at Park MGM. The band is hard at work rehearsing, promising a production fully unique to Las Vegas, and designed to immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship. THE RIGHT STUFF will be the ultimate New Kids On The Block celebration, jam-packed with their biggest hits and many surprises in store for their dedicated fans.

As the New Kids have been dedicated to gearing up for the residency, they are excited to announce new experiences and fun activities in Vegas. BLOCKHEAD HQ will be the ultimate hang out spot for all Blockheads while in Vegas for the residency. There will be exclusive merch, NKOTB photo ops, exhibits filled with iconic memorabilia, live entertainment, NKOTB-themed food & drink, the Formless Beauty by Jenny McCarthy Pop-Up Experience: Fan Makeovers Live! and many more surprises in store. You never know who may pop in to Blockhead HQ. Located conveniently on property at Park MGM, admission will be free to the public. The New Kids are expected to announce more details and additional activations in the coming weeks.

NKOTB are also excited to announce THE RIGHT STUFF Afterparty Experience hosted by Donnie Wahlberg. The Afterparty Experience will take place on select Saturday nights - June 21, June 28 and July 5 at On The Record, speakeasy and club, located inside Park MGM. More information, including a lineup of special guest DJs, is expected to be announced soon. Tickets to the Afterparty Experience will be sold separately.

2025 also marks the 35th anniversary of NKOTB's hit album Step by Step, and to commemorate this milestone, the band has announced an epic reissue of the album, out June 13. Step by Step, originally released on June 5, 1990, reached number one on the Billboard 200 and spawned classic NKOTB hits including title track "Step by Step" and "Tonight." The 35th anniversary reissue featuring bonus material will be released by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment and will be available on June 13 in multiple formats.

Starting today, you can also let the New Kids On The Block soothe you to sleep with their brand-new Sleep Story, "Step By Step To Sleep", available exclusively on Calm. The New Kids are Calm's first-ever boy band collaboration. The band will guide listeners to sleep with their personal tips, stories & routines, all infused with their classic NKOTB charm. To listen to the New Kids' Calm Sleep Story, go to here.

