Slaughter To Prevail Recruit UFC Star Fro 'Russian Grizzly In America' Video

(BPM) Slaughter To Prevail has announced their highly anticipated new album GRIZZLY, set to be released on July 18 via Sumerian Records. Along with the news comes the band's blistering new single "Russian Grizzly In America". The song is accompanied by a music video featuring a towering animatronic bear and UFC heavyweight fighter Alexander Volkov.

On the new album front man Alex Terrible shares: "I think this is the best album we have ever written. We put so much effort into it. We spent a lot of time on every detail and really poured our souls into the songs. In the past, we were always rushing to finish albums and just releasing whatever we had. This time, we took our time, worked carefully on each track, and made sure everything was exactly how we wanted it. Hopefully it was all worth it."

Slaughter To Prevail is pushing heavy music to new extremes, delivering unapologetically hard modern metal while smashing expectations, and becoming one of the most talked about bands in heavy music in the process. With over one million monthly Spotify listeners, STP are arguably the highest streaming band in extreme music, a fact further reflected in their live shows. Packing out sizeable venues on their headline shows, the band also draw huge crowds at their festival appearances, and led a record-breaking wall-of-death at last summer's HELLFEST OPEN AIR.

Slaughter To Prevail's journey began in the most unlikely of ways-two musicians from completely different worlds. Alex Terrible, forging his monstrous vocals from a small bedroom in the cold, rural Russian city of Yekaterinburg, crossed paths online with guitarist Jack Simmons, who sharpened his craft in a quiet town on the outskirts of Essex, UK. What started as a distant collaboration quickly turned into a brotherhood, as their exchanges of ideas took shape, songs were formed and it became apparent to Jack and Alex that they were on to something special.

Initially capturing a global audience on YouTube with his demonic takes on songs by bands such as Slipknot, Suicide Silence and Linkin Park, Alex began to share the fruits of his labor with Jack under the name Slaughter To Prevail - and the internet liked what it heard. Catching the attention of Sumerian Records, one of the most respected labels in hard rock, Slaughter To Prevail had found a partner to provide a global platform for their music. Hundreds of millions of streams later, it's safe to say it's a partnership that has served both parties well.

When they're not commanding festival crowds, front man Alex Terrible is proving his fighting spirit beyond his musical career. Fresh off a brutal 37-second knockout in Russia's RCC Bare Knuckle-a promotion known for its savage, no-nonsense fights, Alex is in training to sharpen his skills for a bout with Top Dog Bare Knuckle in May, while discussions continue regarding his American debut with Bare Knuckle FC. Whether wrestling bears in Siberia, preparing for fights in the deep South, or bleeding on stage across the rest of the world, Alex thrives in the most unforgiving environments.

With the summer packed with main stage festival performances across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, 2025 is already shaping up to be a career-defining year for Slaughter To Prevail. Their logo now sits high on the world's biggest festival posters, a reflection of their rapid ascent. This summer, the band will unveil a brand-new live show, reimagining their already punishing performances with a harder-hitting, more visceral production-an experience designed to pull fans deeper into the chaos, making every moment feel explosive and unpredictable.

All of this momentum leads to Grizzly, their most anticipated release yet. Featuring the already released singles "Conflict," "Viking," "1984," "Behelit," and "Kid of Darkness," the album is a relentless assault, balancing raw aggression with massive, unforgettable catchiness, with the latest single, "Russian Grizzly In America," set to be a heavy metal anthem, packed with hooks strong enough to hang a bear from.

This is Slaughter To Prevail's moment. Grizzly is the culmination of everything they have built, a defining record that cements their place at the top of modern heavy music.

