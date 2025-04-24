The Speaker Wars Share 'It Ain't Easy' Video

(FP) The Speaker Wars, led by ex-Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch and guitarist/vocalist Jon Christopher Davis, premiere the third video from their debut self titled album scheduled for release May 30th.

As with the previous videos for the songs "You Make Every Lie Come True" and "It Ain't Easy", the video was directed by Brad Osborne and filmed in Denton, TX. Stan Lynch comments: "This one had legs from the start -- it's written from the heart. It's a roadmap to healing. It's the truth."

Jon Christopher Davis adds: "It was a simple chorus I had lying around. I sat at Stan's piano and played it. He immediately knew where I was trying to go. Two hours later, the song was finished. The end result is a soul scratcher."

In addition, Stan Lynch will be appearing on Talk Shop Live on May 28th to discuss the new album.

