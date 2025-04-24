Watch Russell Dickerson Rock 'Happen To Me (From Nashville)'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson unleashes the live energy of his latest hit in the brand-new performance video, "Happen To Me (From Nashville)." Captured during the explosive kickoff of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR at The Pinnacle in Nashville (3/14), the video is packed with the song's "infectious" (Country Swag) spirit, massive singalongs, and a sea of fans-all showcasing the electric atmosphere that has become the heartbeat of Dickerson's shows.
Dickerson's "Happen To Me" anthem has already made history as the biggest streaming debut of his career, racking up over 44 million streams and soaring up the Country Radio charts notching No. 32.
Riding that wave of momentum, he's officially extended his tour dates from summer into fall, taking the confetti-filled celebration to even more cities nationwide. Jake Scott and Niko Moon will join the party on select dates - don't miss out!
RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates
6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^
6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT
6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^ SOLD OUT
6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^
6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^
9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
* Jake Scott
^ Niko Moon
Russell Dickerson Adds Round 3 To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Second Most Added Song To Country Radio
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger- Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction- Pink Floyd- more
Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song- Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy- Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'- more
Watch Russell Dickerson Rock 'Happen To Me (From Nashville)'- The Wood Brothers Announce New Album 'Puff Of Smoke'- Whiskey Myers- more
George Michael Nominated For Ivor Novello Award- New Kids On The Block Launch 'Step By Step To Sleep' Ahead Of Vegas Residency- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger
Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction
Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Green Day Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Pink Floyd Share 'A Saucerful of Secrets' Video From Pompeii Concert Film
Hear Late Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Rock Deep Purple Classic
Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'
Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'
Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album