Watch Russell Dickerson Rock 'Happen To Me (From Nashville)'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson unleashes the live energy of his latest hit in the brand-new performance video, "Happen To Me (From Nashville)." Captured during the explosive kickoff of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR at The Pinnacle in Nashville (3/14), the video is packed with the song's "infectious" (Country Swag) spirit, massive singalongs, and a sea of fans-all showcasing the electric atmosphere that has become the heartbeat of Dickerson's shows.

Dickerson's "Happen To Me" anthem has already made history as the biggest streaming debut of his career, racking up over 44 million streams and soaring up the Country Radio charts notching No. 32.

Riding that wave of momentum, he's officially extended his tour dates from summer into fall, taking the confetti-filled celebration to even more cities nationwide. Jake Scott and Niko Moon will join the party on select dates - don't miss out!

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^ SOLD OUT

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

