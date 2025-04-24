Wednesday 13 Recruits Taime Downe For 'No Apologies'

(Napalm Records) Slaying audiences across North America on his "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" tour celebrating 20 years of Transylvania 90210, Wednesday 13 has just unleashed the biggest surprise in his bag of tricks - brand-new single "No Apologies" featuring Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe! The track appears on the band's upcoming full-length album, Mid Death Crisis, out this Friday, April 25 via Napalm Records.

"No Apologies" wastes no time ripping into a heavy rock rager, laced with fiery guitar leads and even more searing lyrics. The fast-romping anthem is an unapologetic exorcism of toxic demons and even more toxic people, and arrives alongside a new music video, also featuring Taime Downe.

WEDNESDAY 13 comments about "No Apologies": "This is the most rock n' roll song I've written in years. I wanted to go back to my roots, and my roots are 80s glam. The name at the top of that list was Faster Pussycat, so it made total sense to have Taime Downe guest on this track. Having one of my rock n' roll idols alongside me in the studio was an honor. We whipped up a nasty little middle finger salute to ourselves on this one, and the result is 'No Apologies'."

After returning in 2022 with his widely-acclaimed full-length album Horrifier (#8 US Top New Artist Albums), as well as several major tours supporting his solo work and celebrated Murderdolls reunion shows, the Duke of Spook is back with Mid Death Crisis! WEDNESDAY 13 dubs the album as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots! Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (Life, Sex & Death, Enuff Z'Nuff, Antiproduct) and mixed by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Prong, DevilDriver) the album oozes infectious 80s sleaze metal energy.

Eerie introductory track "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" vibrates with electricity before industrial-tinged "Decease and Desist" kicks in full blast. WEDNESDAY 13's trademark crooning wastes no time entering the fold as he careens through the high-octane horror anthem. First single "When the Devil Commands" instantly proves itself as a stunner with an unforgettable hook, charging arena rock-laden drum production and chugging guitars, before tracks like "Rotting Away" and "Blood Storm" ensnare with metallic goth-punk energy that will have crowds moving wall to wall. Featuring Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe on guest vocals, standout heavy rocker "No Apologies" is a fast-romping exorcism of toxic demons, while the triumphant mini-murder ballad "Decapitation" riles up listeners with a catchy lead riff before making a hard left into a theatrical bridge straight out of a sinister 60s sock hop! Ragers like "In Misery", "Xanaxtasy" and "Sick and Violent" explore various genres of metal, injecting the album with elements of gripping heaviness for any listener, while downtempo stunners "I Hurt You" and "My Funeral" approach a more pensive territory.

Although its title, Mid Death Crisis, may suggest otherwise, WEDNESDAY 13 shows zero signs of stopping on this refreshingly powerful and multi-faceted entry into the band's hall of horrific history!

