13-Year-Old Country Star Josie Sal Releases 'Fake Friends'

(2911) Country music's rising powerhouse, 13-year-old Josie Sal, is making waves once again with her latest single, "Fake Friends." Produced by industry veteran Noah Henson (Kane Brown, Brantley Gilbert), the track highlights Josie's fearless spirit and signature blend of country roots with a modern edge.
An anthem of confidence and resilience, "Fake Friends" speaks to seeing people's true colors-whether good or bad. Too often, those closest to you aren't always the ones truly cheering you on. With her bold lyrics and undeniable talent, Josie proves that age is just a number-she's a force to be reckoned with. "Fake Friends" is now streaming on all major platforms!
"Fake Friends" is a raw reflection of the moments when trust is broken and true colors are revealed," shares Josie. "It's about recognizing the difference between real connections and the ones that fade when you need them most. I hope y'all love this song, and I hope it resonates with anyone who's ever felt the sting of a friendship that wasn't what it seemed."
VERSE:
They only show up just to show you up
And you know what?
They can all get trucked
Cuz I'm done with the dumb stuff
Leave 'em all in the dust
Nah I can't trust
Friendly enemies
You're history
CHORUS:
I ain't giving two friendships to wastin' my brain stem
On no losers that ain't choosing me, been winnin', since then
Since them ain't been makin' fake friends
13-year-old Country Star Josie Sal Shares Her 'Two Cents'
12-Year-Old Josie Sal Delivers 'Country Gold'
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more
Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'- Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour- Lady A's Charles Kelley -more
Paris Hilton Reveals Remix Of 'If the Earth Is Spinning' Featuring Sia -Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'- Jeezy- George Michael- more
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'
KISS Icon Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album
Skillet Share 'Ash in the Wind [LIVE]'
Oasis Mark 30th Anniversary Of 'Some Might Say' With Special Release
Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'
Arcade Fire Share Title Track To New Album 'Pink Elephant'
Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Breakthrough' With Title Song Stream
Stream Mother Mother's New Song 'Love To Death'