American Idol Champ Iam Tongi Shares 'Sunshine'

(EBM) "American Idol" Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi, releases new track, "Sunshine," today via 19 Recordings ahead of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Written by Tongi along with Tyler Cain and Johnny Reid, the song finds Tongi basking in positivity and feel-good warmth with a fusion of country and reggae sounds offering a dose of sonic Vitamin D to match his Hawaiian home.
Recorded in Nashville at Soultrain Sound Studios, Tongi says of the song, "Even though I just turned 20, I've had to face some pretty difficult times in my life. When I lost my dad a few years ago, it made me realize how short life is. It also made me take stock of what really matters. My mom is my biggest hero and inspiration, and she has always pushed me to be kind, work hard and be a better version of myself, no matter what."
Tongi continues, "I wrote 'Sunshine' because I wanted to spread love, light and positivity to the world. Even when times are tough, you can find goodness around you."
Let your sunshine shine
Let the music play
Don't you let no fool
Rain on your parade
Let your spirit rise
Chase them clouds away
Let your sunshine shine
Today
At just 18-years old when he auditioned, the Hawaiian born singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist won hearts around the world and brought Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, to tears with his emotional performance of James Blunt's "Monsters," dedicated to his father Rodney who had recently passed away - watch it HERE. The audition went on to become the most watched on the show's YouTube with 36 million views. Tongi became the first Pacific Islander to win the series and went on to earn his first Billboard No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart after releasing his debut single, "I'll Be Seeing You"
Tongi is set to make his CMA Fest debut June 5 on the Dr Pepper Amp Stage as well as his Grand Ole Opry debut on June 11. He is currently on the road with dates across the U.S. through the summer and fall with more to be announced soon.
Upcoming Tour Dates
May 10 Nashville, TN Nashville Soccer Club Halftime, Geodis Park
June 5 Nashville, TN CMA Fest, Dr Pepper Amp Stage
June 11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
June 21 Del Mar, CA Corona Grand Stage / Toyota Concert Series
Sept 1 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair
Sept 5 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
###
American Idol Winner Iam Tongi Delivers 'Road to Hana'
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger- Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction- Pink Floyd- more
Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert & More to Perform at the 60th ACM Awards- Watch Russell Dickerson Rock 'Happen To Me (From Nashville)'- The Wood Brothers- more
George Michael Nominated For Ivor Novello Award- Davido Launching 5IVE Alive North American Tour- HAIM Announce New Album 'I Quit'- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'
Arcade Fire Share Title Track To New Album 'Pink Elephant'
Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Breakthrough' With Title Song Stream
Stream Mother Mother's New Song 'Love To Death'
Watch Linkin Park's Visualizer for New Single 'Unshatter'
The Dead Daisies Give John Lee Hooker's 'Boom Boom' A Thunderous Makeover
Sabaton Unleash 'Templar' Video Under New Better Noise Music Deal
Behind The Album: Lips Speak Louder's Consolation Prize