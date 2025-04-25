American Idol Champ Iam Tongi Shares 'Sunshine'

(EBM) "American Idol" Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi, releases new track, "Sunshine," today via 19 Recordings ahead of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Written by Tongi along with Tyler Cain and Johnny Reid, the song finds Tongi basking in positivity and feel-good warmth with a fusion of country and reggae sounds offering a dose of sonic Vitamin D to match his Hawaiian home.

Recorded in Nashville at Soultrain Sound Studios, Tongi says of the song, "Even though I just turned 20, I've had to face some pretty difficult times in my life. When I lost my dad a few years ago, it made me realize how short life is. It also made me take stock of what really matters. My mom is my biggest hero and inspiration, and she has always pushed me to be kind, work hard and be a better version of myself, no matter what."

Tongi continues, "I wrote 'Sunshine' because I wanted to spread love, light and positivity to the world. Even when times are tough, you can find goodness around you."

Let your sunshine shine

Let the music play

Don't you let no fool

Rain on your parade

Let your spirit rise

Chase them clouds away

Let your sunshine shine

Today

At just 18-years old when he auditioned, the Hawaiian born singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist won hearts around the world and brought Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, to tears with his emotional performance of James Blunt's "Monsters," dedicated to his father Rodney who had recently passed away - watch it HERE. The audition went on to become the most watched on the show's YouTube with 36 million views. Tongi became the first Pacific Islander to win the series and went on to earn his first Billboard No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart after releasing his debut single, "I'll Be Seeing You"

Tongi is set to make his CMA Fest debut June 5 on the Dr Pepper Amp Stage as well as his Grand Ole Opry debut on June 11. He is currently on the road with dates across the U.S. through the summer and fall with more to be announced soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates

May 10 Nashville, TN Nashville Soccer Club Halftime, Geodis Park

June 5 Nashville, TN CMA Fest, Dr Pepper Amp Stage

June 11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

June 21 Del Mar, CA Corona Grand Stage / Toyota Concert Series

Sept 1 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair

Sept 5 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

###

Related Stories

American Idol Winner Iam Tongi Delivers 'Road to Hana'

News > Iam Tongi