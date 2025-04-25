Arcade Fire Share Title Track To New Album 'Pink Elephant'

(NLM) Arcade Fire has unveiled "Pink Elephant," the title track of the band's forthcoming seventh studio album, out May 9, 2025 via Columbia Records. Available now across all digital platforms and accompanied by a visualizer, "Pink Elephant" is the second brand new song to be made available from the album of the same name, following the "thrumming bass line and anthemic glimmers" (BILLBOARD) of "Year of the Snake."

Arcade Fire will appear May 10 on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. Taking place the day after Pink Elephant's arrival, the performance will mark the band's sixth time as musical guest.

The term "pink elephant" refers to that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid- as exemplified in the song "Pink Elephant" by the impassioned futility of the repeated refrain of "Take your mind off me."

The first full-length collection of new Arcade Fire music since 2022's GRAMMY-nominated international #1 album WE, Pink Elephant is comprised of 10 new tracks of cinematic mystical punk clocking in at 42 minutes. Pink Elephant is produced by Win Butler, Régine Chassagne and Daniel Lanois and was recorded at Win and Régine's own Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.

When experienced in its entirety, Pink Elephant invites the listener on a sonic odyssey - a quest for life - that exists within the perception of the individual, a meditation on both darkness and light, the beauty within. The layers of this condensed epic unfold to reveal new dimensions with each successive listen.

In the lead-up to Pink Elephant's release, Arcade Fire has embarked on a limited series of special gigs in select cities - including tonight at New Orleans' Saenger Theater and London's Royal Albert Hall on 14th May - performing the upcoming new album in its entirety. Visit Arcade Fire site and socials for more information on these intimate sold out shows, or alternatively download the Circle of Trust app - a resource for Arcade Fire news, music, videos, early access to tickets, exclusive merch, and episodes of Santa Pirata Radio, where the band speak directly to fans and offer personal insights and behind the scenes info on all things Arcade Fire. The Circle of Trust app can be downloaded here

