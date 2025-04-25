Ayra Starr Teams With WizKid For 'Gimme Dat'

(republic media) GRAMMY-nominated global Afrobeats popstar Ayra Starr serves up a slick and sexy new single entitled "Gimme Dat" featuring WizKid out now. Marking a creative reunion, the boundary-breaking songstress previously joined forces with the Nigerian megastar when she featured on his fan favorite international anthem "2 Sugar" back in 2022.

Drawing inspiration from Mary J. Blige and Wyclef Jean's 2000 global hit "911", the VybeO and Mikabeatz co-produced anthem is set to put you on a nostalgic path that leads you back to the new wave of modern pop and Afrobeats.

Once again, they harness the same sizzling chemistry on "Gimme Dat." The track's thick bassline locks down a head-nodding tempo accented by tropical drums. Bringing island flavor to Afrobeats, Ayra Starr and WizKid engage in a vibrant call-and-response, culminating on a chantable chorus. From the simmering dancefloor-ready verses to the scorching stadium-size hook, it has all the ingredients of a worldwide banger.

Earlier this month, she unveiled the music video for "All The Love." Right out of the gate, it eclipsed over a million views in less than a week.

With an action-packed year ahead, for her acting debut, she was recently unveiled as one of the cast of the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone, a book adaptation by Tomi Adeyemi. Additionally, taking the stage, Ayra Starr is scheduled to take over Summer Jam 2025 as a headliner on June 20th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. She will share the stage with the biggest names in hip-hop including A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, Muni Long, Asake, and many more.

In other big news, Ayra Starr made history as "the first Nigerian female artist to receive a RIAA Latin Diamond certification" in recognition of her 2024 smash "Santa" with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro.

