bodie Shares MTV Jackass-Era Inspired 'Say So' Video

(MUSES) Rising alt-pop singer/songwriter bodie, known for his genre-blurring sound and breakthrough run on The Voice Season 22, releases his brand-new single, "Say So" - an uplifting anthem that marks the official launch of a new chapter in his music. The accompanying music video, inspired by MTV's legendary Jackass-era antics, is packed with high-energy moments and unexpected pranks that showcase bodie's playful spirit and vibrant personality.
"Say So" marks the beginning of a new era for bodie, who has spent the past year releasing deeply personal music and touring alongside Gio on the co-headline "Happy To Be Here With Nobody Else" tour. With more music slated for release throughout 2025, "Say So" sets the stage for what's to come - more emotion, more raw energy, and even deeper connections.
Meanwhile, bodie's fan-favorite track "whisper and the wind"-from his Sony/Provident debut EP HAPPY TO BE HERE-continues to soar. The single has amassed over 15 million global streams to date, streaming nearly 1 million times weekly and continues climbing the Top 10 across both the Billboard Airplay and Mediabase Audience charts.
bodie will also hit the road on his headline tour, Murder My Ego Tour, kicking off May 3 in Fort Worth, TX and wrapping May 21 in Atlanta, GA. The 14-date run features Gracie Binion as support and promises a mix of fan favorites and unreleased tracks from bodie's ever-evolving sound.
