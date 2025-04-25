Clean Bandit Recruit Tiesto and Leony For 'Tell Me Where U Go'

(Arista) Grammy-winning trio Clean Bandit have shared their highly anticipated trance-inspired new track "Tell Me Where U Go" with award winning DJ Tiesto and German singer songwriter Leony (via B1/Ministry of Sound) .

The high energy club banger was premiered during Tiesto's set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in March, receiving an incredible reception from the crowd. "Tell Me Where U Go" was written after a therapy session the band's Jack had inspired the title.

Jack says, "My therapist said I dissociate sometimes. She said to me, "tell me where you go." After the session I went to the studio, and we made this song. I wrote it with my new best friend Jason Gill and lyrical geniuses Cleo Tighe and Jake Torrey."

Cellist Grace Chatto adds, "Tell Me Where U Go" is our new genre. It's called Classical Djembe Trance. We recorded our dear friend Leony in Berlin and finally collaborated with our guy Tiesto."

