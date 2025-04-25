Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'

(EBM) Eric Church, hailed by Esquire as "one of the most singular working artists in any genre" and named NPR's "gold standard for mainstream country," joins Willie Geist for an exclusive conversation on NBC's "Sunday TODAY" this Sunday, April 27. The in-depth and wide-ranging interview previews his highly anticipated new album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, arriving next Friday, May 2. "Sunday TODAY" airs at 6 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET (check local NBC listings).

Filmed at the Terminal 5 concert venue in New York City, where Church performed in 2010 on the cusp of releasing his breakthrough album, Chief, the sit-down interview offers an intimate look at his nearly two-decade journey marked by consistent risk-taking and rule-breaking as he enters a bold new chapter with his most sonically ambitious project yet.

Evangeline vs. The Machine expands the legacy of one of country music's most fearless storytellers. Anchored by lead single "Hands of Time" - which debuted as the most-added song at Country radio and earned Church a new personal record for first-week impact with 135 stations.

Following the release, Church will bring the new music and his esteemed catalog to life onstage with a run of high-profile shows, beginning with two To Beat The Devil residency shows at London's revered Royal Albert Hall on May 16-17. He will then take over Nashville's Pinnacle for a sold-out, two-night installment of Evangeline vs. The Machine Live on May 23-24. In July, he heads west for what has become a roughly once-a-decade experience at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where fans can expect a unique set each evening across three sold-out shows: Eric Church vs. The Machine; Eric Church vs. The ECB; and Eric Church vs. The Guitar.

