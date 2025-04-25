Goose Release New Album & Video Today Ahead Of CBS Saturday Morning Appearance

(BHM) Goose is celebrating today's release of their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, Everything Must Go, by lifting the curtain on a visually arresting official music video for the LP's deeply moving title track.

Directed and designed by award-winning animator Chris Hopewell (known for his distinctive work with Radiohead, The Killers, Run The Jewels, Father John Misty, and many more), and produced by Black Dog Films, the powerful visual premieres today on YouTube.

Made using traditional stop motion over three weeks in Bristol, UK, "Everything Must Go" is marked by a striking sense of realness and authenticity ideally suited for the track, thanks in part to 90% of all the sets and scenery being fashioned from repurposed and recycled materials. All the trash and plastic waste used to build the sets was gathered in a beach clean near Bristol, then recycled after filming.

"I wanted to capture the feeling of hope within the track 'Everything Must Go,'" says Chris Hopewell, "a feeling of elevation and that something good is about to happen. Like all good tales, our narrative follows an unlikely hero with little agency who must overcome overwhelming odds to reach their goal, but with hope, determination, and a little luck, they may just win through. We follow our character through an apocalyptic vision of our future world - she is seemingly the only living thing in this blasted, toxic wasteland. As the tale unfolds, she is forced to make the ultimate decision: self-survival or self-sacrifice. The message is a simple one - that against all odds, the acts of the individual, no matter how small or powerless, can make a difference."

"Everything Must Go" is the opening song on the record and sets the musical tone for what's about to unfold, showcasing Goose's evolution in the studio. Textured loops and vocal effects build a rich sonic palette - a universe with a view - while singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda and keyboardist/guitarist Peter Anspach's harmonies propel the song forward with emotional depth. The track culminates in a parade of propulsive drum fills and heavy guitar chords, a cathartic release that sets up and flows seamlessly into the album's next tracks.

"When we went into the studio, I was drawn to an idea of taking the underlying rhythm of the song in a different direction than how we had been playing it live," Mitarotonda says. "One night during tracking, producer D. James Goodwin started to chop up segments of the drums, turning 'Everything Must Go's' straight groove into a frenetic, whirling electronic loop of broken drum fills.

"I was so moved when he started piecing it together - it felt so different and alive against the emotional palette of the song," he continues. "We hadn't had a title yet, and when I heard Dan beginning to make those cuts that night, something just clicked and there was a sudden instinct like oh, the record is called Everything Must Go."

The song title became more than an album title, morphing into a mantra for the record.

"This idea of everything was resonant on many different levels, some of which were clear at the time, others less so. There had been a lot of building to get to this record, and a good amount of time had gone by; the impulse was to throw everything at it and wipe the slate clean in a sense, to open the way for new creative exploration," Mitarotonda says. "For there to then be this big change in our lives and the life of the band added another depth to it. The record was a cathartic through line to the whole evolution, a place to put it all out there."

Everything Must Go is available everywhere now via No Coincidence Records. Goose's fourth studio LP and first new studio collection in nearly three years following 2022's critically acclaimed Dripfield, the album marks both a statement of intent for Goose as well as an arrival of sorts - a journey for fans and newcomers alike through the group's past, present, and infinite future. Produced once again by D. James Goodwin, Everything Must Go includes such extraordinary new tracks as the propulsive fan favorite, "Thatch," the searching "Lead Up," the breezy, atmospheric "Your Direction," and euphoric first single, "Give It Time," the latter two accompanied by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

"This album shows a deep variety of different things we can do as a band," says Anspach. "It's full of different styles and moods with a little something for everyone. A bulk of the songs were written in early 2022, which was a very poignant and creative time for the band. I think very fondly about that winter tour when listening back to the full record. I personally feel that this is our strongest record yet, front to back. It feels great to get it out into the world and see what connections our listeners will have."

Goose - who will perform live on tomorrow's edition of CBS Saturday Morning alongside a featured interview with legendary journalist Anthony Mason (check local listings) - will celebrate Everything Must Go with perhaps the most momentous live run of the hard-working band's career thus far, highlighted by their first-ever headline show at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden (June 28). The "Everything Must Go Summer Tour" begins May 27-28 with a two-night stand at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic. Other highlights include two-night stands at Chesterfield, MO's The Factory (June 10-11) and Cleveland, OH's Jacobs Pavilion (June 24-25), as well as a very special homecoming return to New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl (June 29).

