Grace Potter Previews New Album With 'Losing You'

(SFM) Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter released "Losing You," the second single from her highly anticipated album Medicine which was produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett and due out May 30th via Hollywood Records.
In 2008, Potter went into the studio with T Bone Burnett and cut an album unlike any other in her wildly expansive body of work. Made with a wrecking crew of musical luminaries, the Burnett-produced LP captured Potter at a moment of profound metamorphosis, then wound up shelved.
She has now joined forces with Hollywood Records to unearth those recordings from deep in the vaults and release Medicine: a powerhouse album that's equal parts archival gem and thrilling new addition to her extraordinary catalog.
"'Losing You' is one of the last songs I conjured before recording with T Bone. Once we got into the studio and I heard us all playing together, I fully understood the soundscape we were existing in." Potter shares. "The demo I made had a 'Midnight Rider' vibe but, when we started to play, the band elevated it to a different atmosphere entirely and allowed my voice to soar and for the lyrics to cut in a deeper and a far more meaningful way."
Arriving on the heels of her fifth solo album Mother Road-a 2023 LP that marked her most fiercely visionary work to date-Medicine came to life soon after the release of This Is Somewhere, the 2007 sophomore effort from her former band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. After stumbling upon a video of Potter delivering an a cappella rendition of the title track from the band's 2005 debut Nothing but the Water, Burnett didn't hesitate when approached about working with Potter. Fresh off his widely celebrated turn as producer on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand, Burnett approached the project with a definitive plan for what would become Medicine.
