Hear John Morgan's New Album 'Carolina Blue'

(BBR) Billboard's "Rookie of the Month (Country)" and #1 hit singer/songwriter John Morgan today releases his highly anticipated debut album, Carolina Blue, featuring his first #1 on country radio as an artist - "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)."

"To say this album has been a long time coming would be an understatement," shares John. "Some of these songs are more than four and five years old. I wrote most when I first moved to town in 2020, so they've stood the test of time in my book. Carolina Blue is a testament to my home state of North Carolina and all the hard working, good people who've been a part of my journey. This project shows who I am as a person and artist, and I hope people can see themselves in the songs too.

Lauded as an "in-demand songcrafter" (Billboard), an "accomplished songwriter" (People) and a "Music City Songwriting Star" (Tennessean), the boldly gritty North Carolinian delivers a tantalizingly robust 12-track debut, proving his preeminence as an dynamically versatile artist ready to takeover the country music scene. A brilliantly curated collection of songs, the authentically humble and tenaciously driven powerhouse artist not only co-wrote every track and played every guitar, but he also co-produced it alongside Brent Anderson.

Making his Stagecoach Festival debut performance this afternoon, he will perform tunes from the just-released project that's already achieved critical acclaim.

"showcases Morgan at his absolute best...could be one of the most celebrated country albums of the year" - All Country News

"Whether he's crafting a country ballad or riding a '90s-rock pulse, Morgan's work is consistently melodic, designed to hook a listener in a heartbeat." - Billboard Country Update

"Carolina Blue is a star-maker...a studied, hit-laden road to Nashville country stardom" - Tennessean

"Beyond 'Friends Like That,' other highlights on the album include the ode to his Carolina roots in the title track, as well as a mix vulnerable songs and up-tempo grooves including the rural anthem 'Long Ride Home,' 'One More Sunset,' and the breezy, romantic 'I Know Better,' and the introspective 'Kid Myself.'" - Billboard

"The album highlights his ability to craft compelling narratives, whether through heartfelt ballads or energetic, stadium-ready anthems." - Entertainment Focus

