Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Breakthrough' With Title Song Stream

(Noble) In a career defined by evolution, Joe Bonamassa is ready to turn the page once again. The blues-rock virtuoso has just announced Breakthrough, his most adventurous and genre-blending studio album to date, out July 18th via his own J&R Adventures. At the heart of the announcement is the release of the album's powerful title track-"Breakthrough"-a soulful, hard-hitting anthem about letting go, moving forward, and finding your fire again, available today on all streaming platforms.

Crafted across multiple continents and infused with a world's worth of inspiration, Breakthrough marks a bold new chapter for Bonamassa-one that leans on fiery solos, emotionally rich storytelling, groove-driven arrangements, and stylistic exploration. Produced by long-time creative partner Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), the album was shaped by sessions in Greece, Egypt, Nashville, and Los Angeles, resulting in a vibrant sonic tapestry that shifts effortlessly from funky blues and Texas swing to acoustic ballads and swaggering hard rock.

"I think this album, Breakthrough, marks a shift in the styling of Joe Bonamassa's recording output," says Shirley. "While there are plenty of guitar solos on this record, his emphasis has been on songs primarily. Each time Joe undertakes a new recording project, he seems to access a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox-in-his-head! This album is a round-the-world musical trip-from Little Feat funkiness to Texas swing, from hard rock power to acoustic singer/songwriter-style songs."

The newly released single "Breakthrough," co-written with long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd), captures the emotional core of the record-an uplifting anthem about transformation, persistence, and letting go of the weight that holds us back. With gritty vocals, melodic guitar lines, and lush instrumentation, the track embodies Bonamassa's signature blend of power and finesse while ushering in a bold new direction.

