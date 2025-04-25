Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'

(republic media) Gearing up for a bold creative era, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and global superstar Joe Jonas unveils his new single "Heart By Heart" out today. "Heart By Heart" paves the way for his forthcoming solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love on May 23rd via Republic Records.

Co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Savan [The Weeknd, Ariana Grande], Oscar Holter [DNCE, The Weeknd], and Max Gsus [Kim Petras, Tove Lo], "Heart By Heart" layers acoustic guitar and glistening keys over a bouncy beat. Against this sonic backdrop, Joe's expansive range immediately captivates as he taps into raw emotion and delivers the song's nostalgic lyrics with a palpable sense of longing. As the refrain takes hold, he sings, "Well if he don't ever light your spark, remember I know your heart by heart...Just remember I will always remember."

Yesterday, Joe and Heineken announced a new collaboration with an exclusive event in New York City, where Joe debuted his new single "Heart By Heart" for the very first time in front of the offline crowd, instead of using digital channels. The performance was part of Heineken's new #SocialOffSocials campaign, which aims to demonstrate that the best way to disconnect from the sometimes-overwhelming world of social media is to connect in real life. Joe also filmed part of his forthcoming music video at the event-stay tuned for its official premiere.

Joe initially kicked off his solo chapter with his singles "Work It Out" and "What This Could Be." The latter was co-written by Joe alongside GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker Dan Nigro [Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan] and GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter Feist. The tracks received critical praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, UPROXX, Grammy.com, and more, with Billboard proclaiming, "Jonas lands on a shimmery pop sound that synthesizes a wide array of influences, from garage-rock to alt-pop to '90s country, while singing about navigating life's uncertainties and finding gratitude amid loss." Joe also worked alongside an exciting list of collaborators on the project, including Alexander 23, MUNA's Josette Maskin, Feist, Dan Nigro, Justin Tranter, Jason Evigan, Tommy English, and Joel Little, with more collaborators and features to be revealed soon.

