Karissa Ella Pays Tribute To Mothers With 'Mamas Do'

(117) Emerging country artist Karissa Ella released a deeply personal new single "Mamas Do" just in time for Mother's Day. This heartfelt track is dedicated to all the mothers, daughters, grandmothers, aunts, and the advice that matriarchs have to share.
Co-written by Karissa with Drake Plantz, Kate Hastings, and Sarah Jones, "Mamas Do" is a heartfelt tribute to the women who show up, time and time again. The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of young love, heartbreak, healing, and the quiet strength of a mother's unwavering support.
"When we wrote this song, I was reflecting on those early love experiences and how my mom played such a huge, quiet role in all of it. She watched me fall hard, get my heart broken, do it all over again. No matter what, she was always there-picking up the pieces and letting me figure out love on my own. 'Mamas Do' is a conversation with the one person I've always been able to be completely honest with, and it's my way of saying thank you for that kind of unconditional love. Because it's true-when the world don't stay steady, mamas do." said Karissa.
Mama do you
Think he'll break my heart again
Leave me wondering what could have been
Like back when we were young
Mama do you
Mind picking up the pieces if I don't hear your voice of reason
And I go and mess it up
Cause I run to you when I need the truth
When the world don't stay steady Mamas do
With its raw, honest lyrics and Karissa's signature soulful vocals, the song reflects on life's defining moments and the enduring presence of maternal love. A blend of touching storytelling and warm, country instrumentation, "Mamas Do" is both a personal narrative and a universal message of gratitude and love.
