Lauren Spencer Smith Declares 'If Karma Doesn't Get You (I Will)' With New Single

(republic media) Lauren Spencer Smith shares new song, "If Karma Doesn't Get You (I Will)". The track is from her forthcoming sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS, set for release June 27 on Island Records/Republic Records.

"'IF KARMA DOESN'T GET YOU (I WILL)' taps into a sound that's edgier, darker, and more honest than anything I've released before," Spencer Smith explains, "It's a reflection of the anger, power, and fire I've felt-and a sign of how much I've grown, both personally and musically. This song is just the beginning of exploring deeper, more unapologetically angry emotions and being honest about the sides of ourselves we don't always show."

True to its name, THE ART OF BEING A MESS captures the emotional rollercoaster Spencer Smith experienced while writing her second album. Each song taps into a feeling-anger, devastation, love, peace, confusion and everything in between, sometimes all at once. Reflecting on the chaos of being human, each song finds Spencer Smith revisiting real stories and experiences in her life. With this album, she reminds listeners to embrace and feel comfortable in their emotions, that not everything is black-and-white.

"THE ART OF BEING A MESS is about embracing the highs and lows, the chaos and the beauty in feeling everything, no matter what the emotion is," Spencer Smith explains, "Life gets messy, and it's okay to be angry, sad, confused-or even unsure of what you're feeling at all. I want this album to feel like a guidebook, helping you understand your own emotions and feeling okay to embrace the journey they take you on."

THE ART OF BEING A MESS follows her debut album, Mirror (2023), which features the RIAA Certified Platinum singles "Flowers" and "Fingers Crossed"-the latter of which peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reached over 875 million global streams.

In support of new music, Spencer Smith will headline Calgary Stampede on July 3 at the Coca-Cola Stage. Additional dates to be announced soon.

From a small town on Vancouver Island, Spencer Smith began her musical journey in 2019, gaining a sizeable audience online. Through her music, she explored breakups, complex feelings about school, family and friends. Spencer Smith has performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People's Choice Awards-where she was also a Best New Artist nominee.

Related Stories

Lauren Spencer Smith Follows 'Mirror' With 'small'

Lauren Spencer Smith Announces Global Headlining Tour

News > Lauren Spencer Smith