Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour

(CR) Maren Morris has announced her highly anticipated 2025 global tour, The Dreamsicle Tour, which is set to kick off on July 12 and run through November 20 with over 40 stops across North America, Europe and UK. The tour will include a mix of headlining shows and marquee festival appearances throughout the summer, bringing Maren's signature sound and fearless storytelling to fans across the world.

"D R E A M S I C L E felt like it was already translating itself to a live environment while I was writing the album," Maren shares. "the acoustics, layers of harmonies, stacked synthesizers against raw vocals; it was coming to life in the studio without an audience, so I'm very excited to finally allow these songs to hit the air and feel them amplified by the energy of a crowd. it'll be a dreamy experience all around for fans and for myself."

In North America, The Lunatics presale kicks off on Monday, April 28 at 10am, with promoter presales following on Wednesday, April 30 at 10am. For Europe and UK, The Lunatics presale and venue presales kick off on Wednesday, April 30 at 10am, with other local presales beginning Thursday, May 1 at 10am. Public on sale opens on Friday, May 2 at 10am. All times are local.

Support in the US includes Trousdale, Miya Folick and Jade LeMac, while Bea and her Business will support in UK and Europe.

The tour announcement follows hot on the heels of Maren's forthcoming album, D R E A M S I C L E , due out May 9. Her most personal and sonically adventurous work to date, the record is a fearless exploration of heartbreak and healing, while also infused with warmth, wit, and hard-won optimism. D R E A M S I C L E is available for pre-order/pre-save now.

DAY/DATE - CITY/STATE - VENUE/FESTIVAL

Friday, May 30, 2025 - West Hollywood, CA - West Hollywood Park

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Quebec City, QC - FEQ

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Park City, UT - Deer Valley Concert Series*

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - The Backyard*

Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Ridgefield, WA (Portland) - ilani Casino Resort*

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Woodinville, WA (Seattle) - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion^

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant^

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre^

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens^

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia^

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Hinckley, MN - The Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater^

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion~

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY~

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater~

Friday, September 5, 2025 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion~

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Sidney, ME - Bowl in the Pines~

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17~

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount~

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Washington, DC - Wolf Trap~

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center~

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark~

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome~

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre~

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival

Monday, September 22, 2025 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater~

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater~

Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle~

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle~

Monday, November 3, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - The National Stadium+

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall+

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Birmingham Symphony Hall+

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy+

Monday, November 10, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse+

Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Paris, France - Le Trianon+

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix+

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra+

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg+

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater+

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio+

* Notes Trousdale as supporting artist

^ Notes Miya Folick as supporting artist

~ Notes Jade LeMac as supporting artist

+ Notes Bea and her Business as supporting artist

