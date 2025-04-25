Oasis Mark 30th Anniversary Of 'Some Might Say' With Special Release

(PPM) To celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Some Might Say" this week, Oasis have re-released their seminal single on limited-edition, pearl colored, numbered, 7" vinyl. They've also released a brand-new visualizer for the track.
The release of "Some Might Say" was monumental in Oasis' journey. As the first single released from the indomitable (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and the band's first ever number one in the UK Singles Chart, it marked a remarkable beginning to their second album. It was met with widespread critical and commercial acclaim at the time of release, also entering the top ten in Finland, Iceland, Ireland and Sweden.
(What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this October, went on to become a cultural phenomenon, elevating Oasis to massive heights on the global stage. It spawned countless era-defining moments, with "Some Might Say" the starting gun to it all. The single arrived only eight months after the band's prodigious debut album, Definitely Maybe. In the short intervening period, Oasis were able to capitalize on their initial success and bring it to new places through the development of their sound. The huge, stadium fillers heard across (What's The Story) Morning Glory? are beloved by fans around the world with the album having sold over 25 million copies worldwide.
The 30th anniversary of "Some Might Say" comes during another era-defining period for the iconic band, with the sold-out Oasis Live '25 tour an undisputable, worldwide phenomenon. Unprecedented demand and a resounding global appetite made the announcement the music story of 2024 and what is unquestionably the musical event of 2025.
The anniversary also follows the release of Time Flies... 1994 - 2009, the complete singles collection, reissued as a limited edition, 4 colored LP, numbered, box set for this year's Record Store Day, which charted at No. 3 in the UK official albums chart last week.
Order vinyl here. Watch the visualizer below:
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film
Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue
Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sold Out In An Hour (2024 In Review)
Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam (2024 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more
Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'- Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour- Lady A's Charles Kelley -more
Paris Hilton Reveals Remix Of 'If the Earth Is Spinning' Featuring Sia -Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'- Jeezy- George Michael- more
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'
KISS Icon Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album
Skillet Share 'Ash in the Wind [LIVE]'
Oasis Mark 30th Anniversary Of 'Some Might Say' With Special Release
Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'
Arcade Fire Share Title Track To New Album 'Pink Elephant'
Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Breakthrough' With Title Song Stream
Stream Mother Mother's New Song 'Love To Death'