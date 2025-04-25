Paris Hilton Reveals Remix Of 'If the Earth Is Spinning' Featuring Sia

(ADA) Paris Hilton is getting ready for the summer with a bold return to the dancefloor, releasing a house remix of "If the Earth Is Spinning" featuring Sia via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. Reimagined by UK electronic heavyweight James Hurr and Chicago-based producer DJ Karsten Sollors, the track transforms the original into a club-ready anthem. It's the first in a series of remixes from Hilton's 2024 album INFINITE ICON, an autobiographical record executive produced by Sia that marked her long-awaited return to music.

With a career spanning music, fashion, business, and activism, Hilton continues to reinvent herself while staying true to her roots. The INFINITE ICON remix series brings a new dimension to her sound, blending her signature pop sensibility with fresh energy from some of dance music's most respected names.

"This track is pure dancefloor magic. It's made for that moment when you just let go and the music takes over. My remix era is all about transformation, self-expression, and finding your light. This song is just the beginning, it's going to be iconic! Karsten and James brought a whole new vibe to If The Earth Is Spinning and I'm so excited to be working together" said Paris Hilton.

In addition to the track, Paris is following her highly anticipated sophomore album with the release of INFINITE ICON Remix EP on May 30th. The EP reimagines tracks from her 2024 album with fresh, high-energy production. Each song is transformed for the dance floor while staying true to her signature sound. This release marks the beginning of the INFINITE ICON remix series. It's a bold new chapter in Paris Hilton's evolving music career.

