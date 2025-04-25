Sabaton Unleash 'Templar' Video Under New Better Noise Music Deal

(SRO) BETTER NOISE MUSIC is proud and excited to announce the signing of the mighty Sabaton. Today, April 25, the #1 Global Power Metal Band and one of Sweden's most successful bands have unveiled the single and video "Templars" as the first release from their forthcoming 11th studio album.

Along with the digital release of "Templars," SABATON is offering their fans a special one-sided 12" vinyl single which is limited to 1000 copies worldwide and set to be released on June 27. Watch the strikingly cinematic video, filmed at two massive historical fortresses in Serbia, below and pre-order the vinyl/stream/download the track here.

SABATON-Joakim Broden (vocals), Pär Sundström (bass), Chris Rörland (guitar), Thobbe Englund (guitar), Hannes, Van Dahl (drums)-have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. SABATON have accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and almost two billion views on YouTube.

"'Templars' is the first song we wrote for our forthcoming album and it truly brings out the theatrical side of SABATON," says bassist Pär Sundström. "From the moment we started working on it, we were overflowing with ideas on how to bring it to life on stage. We didn't just want to play it-we wanted to show it!"

The video for "Templars" presents a fictionalized depiction of a possible last stand for the Knights Templar. The band members take on the roles of the last remaining Templars, sworn to protect the secrets of their order. The story unfolds as the Templars intercept a letter warning them of their impending arrest for heresy. Soon after, an enemy army arrives on their doorstep demanding their surrender on behalf of King Philip IV of France. Refusing to yield, the Templars choose to fight to the bitter end. One by one, they fall in battle until only a single warrior remains. In a final, desperate clash, he defeats the enemy commander before retreating to the keep. There, he makes the ultimate sacrifice, setting fire to the stronghold to ensure the secrets of the order are lost to history.

The video was filmed at two massive historical fortresses in Serbia (Belgrade Fortress within Kalemegdan Park and Smederevo Fortress), both of which provided a striking and authentic backdrop for the epic battle scenes. To ensure both realism and safety, the band enlisted a large group of experienced reenactors, many of whom had worked in film production before. Their expertise helped bring the fight sequences to life with remarkable accuracy. Shot over the course of two long, hot days, the production faced intense summer heat, adding to the challenges of filming, but also enhancing the raw energy of the battle scenes.

As Thobbe Englund had only just rejoined the band after his almost eight-year hiatus, his bandmates wanted to mark his return in a memorable way by making him the last Templar standing, tasked with one final, epic battle. Initially, the plan was for him to wear a helmet so that a stuntman could step in for the demanding fight scene. However, the stunt coordinator had a different idea. He decided to take on the fight alongside Thobbe himself. While the battle was carefully choreographed, moments of improvisation added to its intensity. Clad in 40 kilos of armor, the two clashed with such force that the impact rumbled like an earthquake. To make things even more challenging, the scene was filmed in the scorching summer heat, and Thobbe was battling a fever at the time. Yet, he powered through, delivering a performance that was nothing short of legendary-a fitting way to mark his triumphant return to SABATON.

"We're truly excited to begin this new chapter with Better Noise Music," Pär Sundström comments. "After exploring various record labels worldwide, we found Better Noise to be the perfect fit. As an independent label, they haven't traditionally focused on our style of heavy metal, making this collaboration particularly exciting. We're excited to see how this partnership develops, confident that they're ready to embrace the challenge of working with a band that brings a unique sound to their roster."

"We're thrilled to welcome SABATON to our roster," says Lexie Viklund, the label's Director of A&R. "Their powerful music and storytelling have resonated with fans worldwide, and we're eager to amplify their presence in the U.S. while continuing to grow their global impact."

Related Stories

Sabaton's The Tour To End All Tours Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters

Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg

Judas Priest Announce Invincible Shield Tour

Alterium Take On Sabaton's Anthem 'Bismarck'

News > Sabaton