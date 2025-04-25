Skillet Share 'Ash in the Wind [LIVE]'

(AS) Skillet have released "Ash in the Wind [LIVE]" to DSPs, along with a live video of the track to Vevo/YouTube. Filmed live during the 2025 Winter Jam tour, the track and video capture the raw, live and infectious energy fans expect from Skillet.

Last week, the band also released a special collab of "Nothing But the Blood" with Colton Dixon that has seen over 1 million views to date. Having sold out arenas in 32 countries across five continents, including their first-ever, sold out Middle East tour last fall, Skillet have also announced their summer international tour.

Hitting 17 cities, the tour will encompass Skillet shows mixed with annual rock festivals throughout Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and more. The band also recently announced VIP upgrades with Meet & Greets on select dates (see asterisk).

SKILLET SUMMER 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

5/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

5/2 - Orlando, FL - Bayside Stadium - SeaWorld Orlando

7/14 - Cumberland, MD - Allegany County Fair

7/18 - Central Point, OR - Jackson County Fair

7/22 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4H Fair

7/23 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

7/24 - Mason City, IA - Mason City Arena

7/26 - Hot Springs, AR - Magic Springs Theme Park

7/30 - Darien Center, NY - Kingdom Bound

8/1 - Danville, VA - The Carrington Pavilion

8/2 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/3 - Gautier, MS - The Sound Amphitheater

8/9 - Victoriaville, QC - Rock La Cauze

8/16 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery

8/17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

8/23 - Pigeon Forge, TN - Rock the Smokies - Dollywood

8/29 - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park

SKILLET SUMMER 2025 INTERNATIONAL TOUR:

*Meet & Greet available as an add-on purchase

*5/29 - Latvia Tour - Palladium Riga

*5/30 - Estonia Tour - Helitehas Tallinn

*5/31 - Lithuania Tour - Compensa Vilnius,

*6/2 - Poland Tour - Skwer Enea Stadion Poznan

6/4 - Sweden Festival - Sweden Rock Festival Solvesborg

6/6 - Germany Festival - Rock Im Park Nuremberg

6/7 - Germany Festival - Rock Am Ring Nurburgring

*6/8 - Germany Tour - Haus Aunsee Leipzig

*6/10 - Hungary Tour - Budapest Park Budapest

*6/11 - Croatia Tour - Tvornica Kulture Zagreb

6/13 - Czech Republic Festival - Rock For People Hradec Králové

6/14 - Austria Festival - Nova Rock Nickelsdorf

6/15 - Italy Tour - Bonsai Garden Bologna

*6/17 - Switzerland Tour - Docks Lausanne

*6/19 - Netherlands Tour - O13 Tilburg

6/20 - Belgium Festival - Graspop Dessel

6/21 - Denmark Festival - Copenhell Copenhagen

