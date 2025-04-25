Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'

(NLM) Following what seemed an interminable wait to its global legion of fans, GHOST's excruciatingly anticipated new album, SKELETA, is at long last out today, April 25, via Loma Vista Recordings.
The lead up to SKELETA's full release has been punctuated by a cavalcade of world-spanning events that have only elevated the fervor of the album's exuberant welcome.
This week alone witnessed the unveiling of the recorded version of "Peacefield," the monolithic anthem opening both the new record and the sold-out arena performances comprising the first leg of the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025.
The faithful also assembled in full regalia for SKELETA-Eve Midnight Sales celebrating the arrival of the band's sixth psalm at close to 150 record stores around the globe. With demand for the midnight mass events far exceeding the number of suitable physical locations, GHOST's added live-streamed SKELETA Rockin' Eve event took the invocation of the new offering to devotees in all corners of the world, ensuring that not a single fan was left out of the festivities.
The coming of SKELETA was previously heralded by first single "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE-and the rapturously received "Lachryma"-deemed "economical, vicious, and contemporary, but tinged by '80s rhapsody" by PASTE and "phantasmagoric" by REVOLVER. Both advance tracks have remained perched atop streaming music and video charts, thanks to GHOST's singularly passionate following that includes more than 10 million combined Spotify monthly listeners and YouTube subscribers.
As if all of the above was not enough, GHOST's blockbuster SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 opened to overwhelmingly ecstatic critical and popular reception from the moment the first notes of "Peacefield" filled the AO Arena in Manchester UK with deafening applause on the tour's April 15 opening night. Featuring the flesh and bone debut of frontman Papa V Perpetua, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 is the most staggeringly ambitious incarnation of the GHOST live ritual to date. Having completed a string of sold out arena shows across the UK, the tour is currently making its way through the European territories, presaging a North American campaign that will begin July 9 in Baltimore and include GHOST's historic first-ever headlining show at New York's hallowed Madison Square Garden on July 22. With more shows to be announced soon, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 ritual experience promises to expand the GHOST community to attract its largest and most diverse audiences to date. From lifelong disciples to the curious uninitiated first-timers to the outcasts and others who find solace in the ritual, all are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the enthralling spectacle hailed by KERRANG on opening night in Manchester as "bones and wings and sparkling and bedazzled macabre glory... f***ing brilliant."
The tour's kick-off also marked the world premiere of GTV, the new channel dedicated to exclusive coverage of all things GHOST and SKELETOUR. Join host Vanessa Warwick as she welcomes any and all to join the Ghoulbangers' Ball for in-depth and behind the scenes coverage available only here.
SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025
(More dates to come)
04/26/25 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena
04/27/25 - Toulouse, FR - Zenith Toulouse Metropole
04/29/25 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena
04/30/25 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
05/03/25 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04/25 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum
05/07/25 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
05/08/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
05/11/25 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
05/13/25 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
05/14/25 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena
05/17/25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
05/20/25 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
05/22/25 - Linköping, SE - Saab Arena
05/23/25 - Sandviken, SE - Göransson Arena
05/24/25 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 - Birmingham, UK - Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
07/12/25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
07/13/25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
07/15/25 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
07/17/25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
07/18/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
07/22/25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
08/01/25 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
08/02/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
08/05/25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08/09/25 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
08/11/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
08/14/25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
08/15/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
08/16/25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
09/24/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
