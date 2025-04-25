Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'

(NLM) Following what seemed an interminable wait to its global legion of fans, GHOST's excruciatingly anticipated new album, SKELETA, is at long last out today, April 25, via Loma Vista Recordings.

The lead up to SKELETA's full release has been punctuated by a cavalcade of world-spanning events that have only elevated the fervor of the album's exuberant welcome.

This week alone witnessed the unveiling of the recorded version of "Peacefield," the monolithic anthem opening both the new record and the sold-out arena performances comprising the first leg of the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025.

The faithful also assembled in full regalia for SKELETA-Eve Midnight Sales celebrating the arrival of the band's sixth psalm at close to 150 record stores around the globe. With demand for the midnight mass events far exceeding the number of suitable physical locations, GHOST's added live-streamed SKELETA Rockin' Eve event took the invocation of the new offering to devotees in all corners of the world, ensuring that not a single fan was left out of the festivities.

The coming of SKELETA was previously heralded by first single "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE-and the rapturously received "Lachryma"-deemed "economical, vicious, and contemporary, but tinged by '80s rhapsody" by PASTE and "phantasmagoric" by REVOLVER. Both advance tracks have remained perched atop streaming music and video charts, thanks to GHOST's singularly passionate following that includes more than 10 million combined Spotify monthly listeners and YouTube subscribers.

As if all of the above was not enough, GHOST's blockbuster SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 opened to overwhelmingly ecstatic critical and popular reception from the moment the first notes of "Peacefield" filled the AO Arena in Manchester UK with deafening applause on the tour's April 15 opening night. Featuring the flesh and bone debut of frontman Papa V Perpetua, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 is the most staggeringly ambitious incarnation of the GHOST live ritual to date. Having completed a string of sold out arena shows across the UK, the tour is currently making its way through the European territories, presaging a North American campaign that will begin July 9 in Baltimore and include GHOST's historic first-ever headlining show at New York's hallowed Madison Square Garden on July 22. With more shows to be announced soon, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 ritual experience promises to expand the GHOST community to attract its largest and most diverse audiences to date. From lifelong disciples to the curious uninitiated first-timers to the outcasts and others who find solace in the ritual, all are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the enthralling spectacle hailed by KERRANG on opening night in Manchester as "bones and wings and sparkling and bedazzled macabre glory... f***ing brilliant."

The tour's kick-off also marked the world premiere of GTV, the new channel dedicated to exclusive coverage of all things GHOST and SKELETOUR. Join host Vanessa Warwick as she welcomes any and all to join the Ghoulbangers' Ball for in-depth and behind the scenes coverage available only here.

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025

(More dates to come)

04/26/25 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena

04/27/25 - Toulouse, FR - Zenith Toulouse Metropole

04/29/25 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena

04/30/25 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum

05/07/25 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

05/08/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

05/11/25 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

05/13/25 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

05/14/25 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

05/17/25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

05/20/25 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

05/22/25 - Linköping, SE - Saab Arena

05/23/25 - Sandviken, SE - Göransson Arena

05/24/25 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 - Birmingham, UK - Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07/12/25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

07/13/25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

07/15/25 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

07/17/25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

07/18/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/22/25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

08/01/25 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

08/02/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

08/05/25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

08/09/25 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

08/11/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

08/14/25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

08/15/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

08/16/25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

09/24/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Related Stories

Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'

Kris Delmhorst Announces Spring Tour Dates

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video

Kelsey Waldon Announces New Album 'Every Ghost'

News > Ghost