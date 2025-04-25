Stream Mother Mother's New Song 'Love To Death'

(Warner) Globally-celebrated alt-rock band Mother Mother release the new single entitled "Love To Death." An early leak of the song first surfaced on YouTube back in 2009, and has remained a part of Mother Mother's lore ever since. As a fan favorite, unofficial uploads have generated hundreds of thousands of plays, and fans have even devoted Reddit forums and entire comment sections to the track as they awaited its formal release.

"Love To Death" sets the stage for the arrival of their highly anticipated tenth studio album, Nostalgia, on June 6. The song hinges on a propulsive drum pattern. The vocals lock into a call-and-response, melting into an otherworldly choir of echoes. During the bridge, eerie harmonies soothe and scorch. In fiery fashion, the lyrics attempt to untangle love's complexities as frontman Ryan Guldemond sings, "Look at love it will burn your eyes. Kept shut and you feel deprived." Meanwhile, the momentum combusts on a chantable chorus, "You love enough and you love to death, oh."

The new single follows in the wake of the recently released "Make Believe," the first reveal of sonic delights to come from Nostalgia. The track has already amassed over 2 million Spotify streams and 251K YouTube views on the lyric video. WHEN THE HORN BLOWS professed,

"This track is a bold first taste of the expansive and cohesive creative palette Mother Mother has crafted for their upcoming album." Melodic Magazine marveled at how, "Mother Mother continues to push boundaries musically and aesthetically, nodding to what the next two decades will hold." Billboard raved, "The song is an energetic ode to fantasy and divinity, with a slightly sinister edge. It wouldn't sound out of place on the soundtrack for a TV drama like Yellowjackets, which plays with the line between magic and mistake."

The band will embark on a run of festivals and headline dates this summer, including Lollapalooza Berlin and Paris, Mad Cool in Spain, Rock Werchter in Belgium, opening for Muse in Sweden, and more. They will also play a UK exclusive show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London along with a variety of other headline shows. More touring forthcoming for 2026.

