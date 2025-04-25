Watch Linkin Park's Visualizer for New Single 'Unshatter'

(Warner) Linkin Park reveal a new track entitled "Unshatter" out now via Warner Records. It's the next unreleased track to be unlocked from the Deluxe Edition of their acclaimed album FROM ZERO, which lands on May 16.

Right out of the gate, a stomping groove sets the pace for "Unshatter." Distorted guitar crunch and kinetic production lays the framework for Mike Shinoda's signature wordplay and airtight cadence. He passes the mic to Emily Armstrong whose gritty delivery drives the refrain. "'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording From Zero," Shinoda explains. "Emily's huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together." Teeming with emotion and energy, it has all the makings of a LINKIN PARK staple and future live favorite.

It lands in the wake of "Up From The Bottom," which has already generated over 24 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 16 million YouTube views on the music video. Earning acclaim, Revolver applauded, "It taps into the propulsive, pop-punk-ish and mid-tempo spirit of last year's FROM ZERO single "The Emptiness Machine," and likewise features piano embellishment and a bridge sporting turntables, 808 beats and more," and NME hailed it as "ferocious" and "explosive.'

Next up, LINKIN PARK will headline and ignite the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi and UC3 on May 31st at the Munich Football Arena. Expect a setlist representing the best of their legacy, past and present.

Following unforgettable shows everywhere from Mexico to Tokyo, Jakarta, and beyond, the From Zero World Tour-produced by Live Nation-launches tomorrow April 26 in the U.S. Overall, it will see the band touch down on four continents. Anticipation has already reached fever pitch, resulting in 15 sellouts across the tour at legendary venues such as Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris, and Boston's TD Garden where a second date has been added for July 31 due to overwhelming demand. This massive global jaunt carries them through to the end of the year, concluding on November 11 in Brasilia, Brazil. Special guests Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

Related Stories

Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue

Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup

News > Linkin Park