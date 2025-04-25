Yungblud Delivers 'Lovesick Lullaby' Video

(HR) Yungblud has released his latest single, the brazen Brit-pop anthem 'Lovesick Lullaby,' which comes with an equally bold and brilliant music video and tribute to British culture directed by Charlie Sarsfield.
In the new music video, Yungblud, clad in quintessential British designers Burberry, Fred Perry and Sir Tom Baker, is seen in the back of a black London taxi-cab before arriving to a packed-out pub. The video is peppered with pop culture references, including a nod to the iconic British 1982 Maxell "Break the Sound Barrier" commercial, with Yungblud posing in an armchair, blasted by the force of the speaker. The track itself is an unapologetic, in-your-face anthem that celebrates the best of British pop and rock.
'Lovesick Lullaby' follows the release of his nine minute and six second epic, 'Hello Heaven, Hello,' and showcases a completely different side to the British rockstar with this in-your-face anthem with a wholly British sound.
Speaking about the new single, Yungblud said, 'Making this song was a f*cking party and you can hear that on the recording." He added, "[I tried to] let my subconscious do a lot of the talking and then make sense of my words the following afternoon in a kitchen, hungover, eating fish and chips with a cup of tea. I've been on a journey trying to find meaning in different places all over the world, for which I am forever grateful, but it felt as though my feet left the ground a little too much and I had to bring myself back... to British music, to British art and culture."
