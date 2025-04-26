Blaq Tuxedo Stream New Album 'Should've Seen This Coming'

(TFG) GRAMMY Award-winning duo Blaq Tuxedo, composed of brothers Darius and Dominique Logan, make waves once again with the release of their fourth studio album Should've Seen This Coming. The 10-track project is an enthralling collection of sounds that affirms their indisputable presence in music.
Should've Seen This Coming is a fluid album that's untethered to genre constraints. Finger-snaps, airy guitar, analog synthesizers, and a thick bass line murmur beneath delicate croons as the duo lean into experimental production. Throughout the LP, Darius and Dominique push creative boundaries, tapping into smooth R&B, sexy drill, and hip-hop. It's Blaq Tuxedo's first full-length project in 6 years and the follow-up to the group's 2019 self-titled album.
Speaking on the album, Darius and Dominique went on to share: "From late-night sessions to real-life confessions, Blaq Tuxedo brings a new genre to life: R&P - Rhythm & Player. The album is a deeply personal, gritty, and genre-bending reflection of the highs, heartbreaks, and hustle that shaped us. It's rhythm. It's real. It's Blaq."
Having already worked with the likes of Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, Omarion and more across their career, Blaq Tuxedo has cemented their position as one of the most sought-after production and songwriting acts. The duo has collaborated with a laundry list of artists to create a myriad of irresistible releases including "Residuals" by Chris Brown, which is featured on the R&B star's GRAMMY Award-winning 11:11 (Deluxe) album.
As Blaq Tuxedo continues to craft a sound that's instantly recognizable, the pair simultaneously reserve some ink in the pen for their own musical endeavors. Should've Seen This Coming is a refreshingly textured snapshot of the group's artistic strengths, featuring some of their most expansive and varied production to date - all bolstered by a newfound determination to defy their own expectations.
Earlier this week, the guys released a short documentary that chronicles their rise in the music industry. From humble beginnings to mainstream success, Blaq Tuxedo has steadily climbed the ranks in R&B. Now, Darius and Dominique are poised to make an even greater impact with their latest release.
Stream Should've Seen This Coming here and stay tuned for more.
