Carla Harvey Releases Video For The Violent Hour's 'Sick Ones' Feat John 5

() Carla Harvey has released a video for her new song "Sick Ones" featuring Motley Crue's John 5, which is the first music video from her new project, The Violent Hour (Megaforce Records). The video script, written by Harvey and directed by Industrialism Films' Vicente Cordero (Black Veil Brides, Kat Von D), sees Harvey portraying each of the video's five personalities.

"While Sick Ones is about cutting toxic people out of your life-those who constantly devalue you - I wanted to flip that narrative for the video," said Harvey. "I've always been interested in the idea that sometimes, the most dangerous person to confront is yourself.

"The video explores what it means to face those darker versions of who we've been, and whether we can truly leave them behind... or, as the ending suggests, learn to coexist peacefully.

"Vicente took my vision and brought it to life. I came to him with a wild idea and no clue how to execute it-and we made it work! I loved getting a chance to play multiple larger-than-life characters."

