d4vd Shares 'Is This Really Love?' Video As Album Arrives

(Interscope) Genre-defying breakout artist d4vd has released his debut album - WITHERED - a fifteen track opus that spotlights the songwriter, artist and performer at his best. The record takes the listener through the natural evolution and lifespan of the rose, an omnipresent visual in d4vd's creative output thus far, and is intended to be listened to sequentially like chapters in a book as the demise of a relationship unfolds. It is an album crackling with love found, love lost, love created, and love destroyed through every chorus and every melodic line.

Also out today is album focus track "Is This Really Love?" and accompanying video. Directed by Tommy Kilroy, d4vd weaves his signature visual language-bloody shirts, shadow-drenched settings, and haunting red strings-into a cinematic world that blurs the line between heartbreak and hallucination.

A continuation of his lauded and beloved first two EPs that introduced him to the world - Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals - d4vd's new album is a brilliant amalgamation of disparate influences shaped into one visceral whole. It features his latest single "What Are You Waiting For," a high-energy, anthemic and relatable pop declaration brimming with urgency and emotional intensity. As well as the downtempo and luxuriant track "Crashing," featuring alt-pop maven Kali Uchis). Also, "Feel It," d4vd's hit single that was part of Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's smash animation series, Invincible, is an album highlight while it continues to rake in over 2M streams daily across platforms.

