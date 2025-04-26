Darrell Scott Sets Release For His Father's Wayne Scott's Posthumous Sophomore Album

(CCM) Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee Darrell Scott is excited to announce the Sunday, June 15 (Father's Day) release of Wayne's Pain, his father Wayne Scott's posthumous sophomore album. Helmed by Darrell Scott and being issued 14 years after his father's death, Wayne's Pain contains 12 songs that demonstrate the mastery of Wayne's chosen genre. As the title implies, Wayne now reveals how deep he could dig into the mines of loneliness and alcohol and return with frighteningly honest musical gems.

Lifted from the sessions that yielded This Weary Way, Wayne Scott's 2005 debut album, and featuring the same musicians - Darrell Scott, guitarist Dan Dugmore, fiddler Casey Driessen, bassist Dennis Crouch, keyboardist Dirk Powell, bassist Danny Thompson and singer Suzi Ragsdale - the new collection spotlights some of the darkest, most unsettling songs from those recordings, songs every bit as desolate as their titles ("I Know What It's Like To Be Alone," "I'm Here Alone," "If The Bottle Don't Kill Me"). Here is a whole other side of Wayne Scott.

"Dad's honest, deep, unflinching, real-life songs kept shining through the years, inspiring me to keep moving forward; his writing and his singing lit the way," Darrell Scott said. "All five of his sons: Denny, Dale, Darrell, Don, David and my son, Abraham, also worked on this recording - three generations of Scotts. Homemade songs truly made for home."

