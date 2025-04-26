Dylan Marlowe And Conner Smith Team Up For 'Country In The Clouds'

(SMN) Dylan Marlowe today releases a new song, "Country In The Clouds," with fellow artist and close friend Conner Smith. After both artists teased the song as their own, the duo posted a video on TikTok, asking fans to determine the song's fate.

Marlowe penned the track with Brent Anderson, David Medlin, Jameson Rodgers, and Zach Abend, who also produced the song with Joe Fox. The introspective song tells the story of narrator thinking about what heaven might hold, hoping that the special parts of his life in the country can be found up above. The upbeat song features an infectious melody and instruments such as the banjo, mandolin, and dobro adding warmth to the track.

"Conner [Smith] is like a brother to me so to have this song out with him is really cool," Marlowe said. "We had a lot of fun teasing this one before it dropped. To have a song that dives into things like faith and the special moments I had growing up with family in Georgia was a natural fit, but I think we explored those topics in a new way. Excited for everyone to hear this one!"

Marlowe and Smith recently wrapped their co-headlining "Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour" featuring dates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, where they often gave fans an early listen of "Country In The Clouds."

