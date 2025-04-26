Hear Barefoot Joe and Juicee Bub's New Anthem 'Born In The Country'

(PN) Southern rapper Juicee Bub teams up with Virginia and Nashville country artist Barefoot Joe for "Born in the Country," a rowdy country-hip-hop anthem that celebrates unapologetic country living. Gritty and anthemic, the track is packed with roaring ATVs, muddy boots, moonshine nights, and small-town pride - the soundtrack to a field party you wish you didn't miss.

Juicee Bub delivers slick, slang-laced verses while Barefoot Joe's infectious hook anchors the song in down-home grit: "We were born in the country / And we gon' die in the country / Sun up sun down 365 / Monday to Sunday / Can't take it from me."

The collaboration was sparked by a DM during CRS 2025, and quickly evolved into a grassroots banger recorded between Major Noise Studio in Petersburg and Barefoot Joe's home setup in Virginia. The music video - premiering April 24 at Great American Ranch in Midlothian, VA - became a full-blown country celebration, drawing over 500 fans, ATVs, a mechanical bull, and more.

Barefoot Joe's electrifying stage presence and deeply personal lyrics have earned him a growing fanbase, from sold-out shows across the Southeast to radio play on prominent regional stations. In 2024, he took home "Country Song of the Year" at the Josie Music Awards alongside DANJO duo partner Danny Kensy. He's been praised by Holler, the Academy of Country Music, Music Row Magazine, and more. A rising force in modern country, Joe brings authenticity and energy that commands attention.

