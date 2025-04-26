James Arthur Delivers 'Pisces' Album and 'Cruel' Video

(Columbia) Following the massive success of his chart-topping album Bitter Sweet Love, James Arthur returns with his most personal project to date: PISCES, along with a music video for the song "Cruel".
With PISCES, James takes listeners on a deeply emotional journey. Building on the raw honesty of his November 2024 single "ADHD," the album showcases a more experimental, atmospheric sound while staying true to his signature vulnerability and emotional depth.
As the title suggests, PISCES is heavily inspired by James' astrological identity. The songs reflect the duality of the Pisces personality - introspective, sensitive, and dreamy. "I'm a Pisces, and I've always resonated with those traits. Each track on this album is a part of me, a building block of who I am. PISCES just felt like the natural title to bring everything together," James explains.
Sonically, the album marks a bold evolution. Known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt ballads, James takes a different path here - embracing a softer, more ethereal sound. "I wanted this project to feel different - dreamier and more intimate. People often expect big, emotional ballads from me, but I've always had more to offer. This time, I wanted to strip things back and explore a gentler approach," he shares.
James co-wrote the majority of PISCES with long-time collaborator Steve Solomon, working with a handpicked group of musicians to bring the album's vision to life. "We leaned into the concept of Pisces to shape the songwriting. It gave me the freedom to be open and creative. I really think this is the most personal project I've ever made - the reins are off. These songs are a part of me, they give me chills," James says.
At its core, PISCES is about connection - with the music, with emotions, and with the audience. "I wanted to create music that makes people feel something - and gives fans a real insight into who I am. The highs and the lows, the dreams and the reality. That duality is at the heart of every song on this album."
