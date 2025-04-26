Jesika von Rabbit Goes 'Wacko' With New Video

(FPR) Jesika von Rabbit video-single, "Wacko," comes out today. A new full-length new studio album titled, Bunnywood Babylon, drops Friday, June 13th, 2025 (Dionysus Records).

"I love getting out in the elements dressed like a freak, stopping traffic, getting looks from the passersby," says Jesika von Rabbit. "That's what we did with the 'Wacko' video, out in the sand dunes off Highway 111, just outside of Palm Springs. It is juxtaposed with a seemingly civilized dinner party, where the cracks start to show before all out chaos ensues."

The eerie high desert enclave of Joshua Tree is famous for its spiky trees, their twisted arms praying towards the heavens. Just below lies Palm Springs, an area defined by retro-futuristic architecture and golden age glamour. Jesika von Rabbit is the artist whose music personifies this unique region. Her brand of Electronica Americana is a head-spinning mezcal cocktail of the high-lonesome sound meets Hollywood razzle dazzle.

Like a steampunk spaceship, Jesika von Rabbit's upcoming release, Bunnywood Babylon, transcends musical space and time. Her ability to create deja entendu brings with it an uncanny resonance, an instant familiarity where one swears they've heard her retrofuturistic music in a past life. Formats include digital and vinyl LP. Written by Jesika von Rabbit, the album was produced by Jesika von Rabbit and Ethan Allen at The Rabbit Ranch (Joshua Tree, CA), and Royal Triton Studios (Silver Lake, CA).

Record release parties are confirmed for Friday, June 13th at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown; Saturday, June 14th at Casbah in San Diego; and Friday, June 20th at The Redwood in beautiful downtown Los Angeles.

