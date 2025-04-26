Joe Jonas Performs New Single 'Heart By Heart' Live From Vevo Studios

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Joe Jonas' 'Live from Vevo Studios' performance of his new single, "Heart By Heart," off his forthcoming solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, out May 23rd via Republic Records.
Shot out of Vevo's Los Angeles studio, Joe's performance was captured by one camera in one take, giving viewers an intimate "fly on the wall" perspective. Joe and his band, all dressed in black, are lit by alternating deep blue and vibrant yellow lights.
Vevo's 'Live from Vevo Studios' series offers emerging and established artists alike the chance to connect with fans through the art of live performance. These artists can be their truest, most authentic selves with top-of-the-line audio and customizable lighting, further fostering the connection with their global fanbases, while building out their visual catalog.
Joe Jonas is a GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and global superstar. Best known for the global multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas, Joe is also the frontman of multi-platinum group DNCE. 2025 will mark a special year for both Joe and the Jonas Brothers, as Joe gears up to release his solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love on May 23rd, as well as celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.
"Heart By Heart" follows Music For People Who Believe In Love's two previous singles, "Work It Out" and "What This Could Be." Co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Savan [The Weeknd, Ariana Grande], Oscar Holter [DNCE, The Weeknd], and Max Gsus [Kim Petras, Tove Lo], "Heart By Heart" layers acoustic guitar and glistening keys over a bouncy beat. Joe's voice floats over the instrumentals seamlessly as he sings of longing and learning in love.
