Joey Jordison's Family Crowdfunding VIMIC Album Release

() Days after what would have been late and famed Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison's 50th birthday, a Kickstarter will be launched to raise the funds needed to get the highly-anticipated VIMIC album Open Your Omen out to the public in September 2025.

In a December 2016 interview with Shockwave Magazine, Jordison discussed the making of his other project VIMIC's first album: "The way we wrote 'Open Your Omen', is exactly like how a garage band would do their demo tape. We went all the way back to the basics, and it was cool doing it like that because you didn't have the influence of your label, and the huge studio, and cars, hotels, and fancy dinners, all this b----- that goes on along with being in the record industry. It was done literally in my home, organic, and we went out just to the studio not too far from my house and we just laid it down there. So, it was pretty much born in my home and then we just cruised up to the studio and just laid it down really quick."

After Jordison departed from Slipknot in late 2013, he shifted his focus to various other ventures. One of these projects, Scar the Martyr, released a self-titled album before disbanding, with some of its members going on to create a new band called VIMIC. The initial lineup of VIMIC included Jordison on drums, Kalen Chase as the vocalist, Jed Simon and Kris Norris on guitars, Kyle Konkiel on bass, and Matthew Tarach on keyboards. They debuted their first single, "Simple Skeletons," on May 6, 2016 via Sirius XM's Liquid Metal and received high praise from Loudwire, New Noise Magazine, Blabbermouth, and NME, among others. Norris left shortly after its release and later that year, VIMIC introduced Steve Marshall as their new second guitarist.

VIMIC released four singles from the project between May 2016 and October 2017: "Simple Skeletons," "She Sees Everything," "My Fate," and "Fail Me (My Temple)," the last of which featured Megadeth's Dave Mustaine.

The band's first album, Open Your Omen, was first expected to be released in 2018. Produced by Jordison and Kato Khandwala (The Pretty Reckless, Pop Evil), progress came to a standstill in 2018. Khandwala tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident on April 25, 2018, and Jordison, Konkiel, and Simon shifted their focus to Sinsaenum, Bad Wolves, and Imonolith, respectively. Jordison sadly passed away on July 26, 2021, further delaying the plans on the album.

After years of working to secure the rights to the music, the Jordison Family Estate is releasing Open Your Omen independently to get the album into the hands of the fans that have been asking for it for years.

"Joey didn't do anything small," the family states on the official Kickstarter page. "We want to release this album the way he would have wanted; with the designs he was so actively involved with creating for the CD, double LP, merch, and with the support of his fans to make the biggest splash we can upon release.

We have added personal items of Joey's to help raise the money needed to manufacture and distribute physical product, market the album, and host a night to remember as VIMIC reunites to perform an event honoring Joey's legacy. An evening full of iconic drummers on Joey's drum kit, special guests, and stories you've never heard."

"The riffs, lyrics and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot," Jordison said in a 2017 interview with Revolver Mag. "We started this record when I was coming out of the acute transverse myelitis condition. It's literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I'm healthier than ever. These guys and this album pushed me to not only relearn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life."

Jordison's family, friends, and fellow band members are proud to release this project and honor his memory and that of Khandwala's. You can contribute to the Kickstarter campaign here

