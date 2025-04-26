Kelsey Waldon Shares 'Tiger Lilies' Video

(Oh Boy) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon returns with "Tiger Lilies," the lively and heartfelt new single from her forthcoming album Every Ghost, out June 20 on Oh Boy Records. Bursting with Waldon's signature blend of country, folk, and soul, the track is a vibrant celebration of heritage, memory, and the joyful resilience that runs through generations.
Inspired by Waldon's late grandmother - a spirited matriarch and avid gardener - "Tiger Lilies" brings that legacy to life with vivid imagery and a driving groove. "She had a dramatic display of tiger lilies in her yard," Waldon shares. "Even after she moved, she took them with her. I dug up a bunch, and now they're in my own yard. It's a way to keep her spirit alive - just like those flowers, traditions keep growing."
Every Ghost marks Waldon's sixth studio album, continuing her journey as one of Americana's most authentic voices. Recorded at Southern Grooves studio in Memphis with her longtime band, The Muleskinners, the album pulses with grit, grace, and groove - pairing sharp storytelling with an undeniably soulful sonic landscape.
