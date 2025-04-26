Simple Minds Release New Live Album Ahead of Biggest North American Tour in 4 Decades

(BHM) BMG releases Simple Minds' new live album, Live in The City of Diamonds, ahead of the band's biggest North American tour in four decades. The album is available now in a variety of formats, including a 2 x CD Media Book featuring 24 tracks and a 24-page book including exclusive photos and tour notes written by Jim Kerr, Double Black Vinyl with 18 tracks, housed in a gatefold sleeve with a hi hi-spec finish, and Specialist Retail Exclusive Vinyl that is Double clear/glitter vinyl housed in gatefold sleeve with hi-spec finish.

One of the greatest live bands of their generation, from their roots as a nascent post-punk art rock band, through their arena and stadium straddling days in the 1980s and '90s, and up to the present day, Simple Minds have always prided themselves on their live reputation, having last year played to approximately one million people around the globe.

Live in The City of Diamonds completes the triptych of the Live in The City series, dating back to 1987, and captures the visceral excitement of a Simple Minds concert. Recorded at a sold-out Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on April 6, 2024, to an audience of 17,000 people, the band play a perfect mixture of songs from throughout their dynamic career.

The album features early pioneering tracks such as "Love Song," "Sons and Fascination" and "Sweat in Bullet," songs from their era-defining album New Gold Dream, including their first Top 20 UK single "Promised You a Miracle," the tribute to their hometown of Glasgow and live set opener, "Waterfront," 1985's international hit "Don't You Forget About Me" and songs from the multi-platinum album Once Upon A Time (both celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year), 1989's number one single "Belfast Child," and "See The Lights," a fan favorite from 1991's Real Life.

Live in The City of Diamonds is the perfect summation of Simple Minds' current live prowess and the ever-evolving sound of a remarkable band, which features the extraordinary talents of lifelong members and friends Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (lead guitars), with Gordy Goudie (rhythm guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), Erik Ljungggren (keyboards) and Sarah Brown (vocals).

